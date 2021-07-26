Uncommon.org Receives New Funding from the Australian Embassy in Zimbabwe

Uncommon.org has received new funding from the Australian Embassy that will be used to build 3 additional solar-powered Innovation Hubs in Zimbabwe.

NEW YORK, NY, UNITED STATES, July 26, 2021 / EINPresswire.com / -- Uncommon, a 501(c)(3) nonprofit organization teaching computer science to low-income youth, announced it has been awarded new funding from the Australian Embassy in Zimbabwe to develop three more solar-powered Innovation Hubs. These would be the fourth, fifth, and sixth Innovation Hubs to be constructed with the Australian Embassy’s support.Uncommon CEO J. Peter Kazickas said, “Thank you to our friends and supporters in Australia, Zimbabwe, and around the world who are helping everyone at Uncommon dream bigger and accomplish more than we ever thought we could. It's hard to believe that, just under two years later, we'd be building our fourth, fifth and sixth Innovation Hubs - once again supported by the Australian Embassy. Every day, we are inspired by the bright and curious students who have chosen to take the road less travelled. We are eternally grateful for the Australian Embassy’s support and for the opportunities they have given our students.”The new Innovation Hubs will feature state-of-the-art co-working spaces, several computer working stations, modern furnishings, and beautifully designed learning environments. The first of the new Innovation Hubs will be located in Kambuzuma, making it Uncommon’s first footprint in Zimbabwe’s second largest city Bulawayo. These new Hubs will be in addition to our existing Innovation Hubs in Kuwadzana, Mufakose, and Dzikwa.Uncommon remains committed to increasing youth access to computer science education in low-income neighborhoods in Zimbabwe and other countries. Looking to the future, Uncommon plans to enroll 120 young adults into its Technology Boot Camp, and expand the reach of the after-school coding program to 6,000 youths.About UncommonUncommon.org is a 501(c)(3) nonprofit organization whose mission is to empower children and young adults with the employable tech skills they need to lift themselves from poverty. At Uncommon, we use the latest educational research to teach children computer science and coding at our solar-powered Innovation Hubs. Uncommon has already reached over 3,000 students at 18 partner schools, and its impact continues to grow. For more information please visit: https://uncommon.org/