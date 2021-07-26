Brandon Howard is building a Higher Life Brand Legacy

Higher Life CBD: Brandon Howard is putting his footprint in cannabis industry.

INDIANAPOLIS, INDIANA, UNITED STATES, July 26, 2021 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Higher Life CBD Dispensary LLC is pleased to announce the launch of a new line of Hemp derived products in partnership with Social Media Influencer Sara Molina (Instagram). Ms Molina is the former romantic partner of controversial rapper Tekashi 6ix9ine and the mother of his child. She has parlayed her public exposure into a substantial social media following, and brings that audience to Higher Life CBD to help market their new line. The products fall under the brand Sara Molina Higher Life, and include a full line of CBD tinctures, edibles, skin care, and wellness offerings.

This collaboration is the latest in a long line of new offerings by Higher Life CBD. They also recently launched a new blueberry Indicia strain delta 8 cartridge in 800mg size, delta 8 gummies and much more. Online ordering is available on their website. This agreement is also the latest in a long line of successes and industry awards from publications like USA Today, High Times Magazine, Fox News, Indy Star and Influencive.

Higher Life CBD CEO Brandon Howard spoke about this new partnership, “We at Higher Life are excited to create these new offerings in conjunction with Sara Molina. This step into the social media influencer sphere. We look forward to creating products that serve our customers with Ms. Molina far into the future.”

On his company’s recognition as a leader in the CBD Industry, Brandon had words of encouragement for others reaching for success, “No matter how many times you get rejected, keep pursuing what you believe in. Don’t wait on opportunities, go after them.”

“ABOUT HIGHER LIFE CBD DISPENSARY, LLC”

Higher life CBD is the #1 trending CBD brand in the Midwest. Located in Indianapolis, IN, offers a product line of high-grade CBD and Hemp products that are formulated for the user to experience a full sweep of health benefits, while providing a feeling of complete relaxation. They have worked with some of the country’s best CBD companies that use high purity CBD and other natural botanical extracts. Higher Life’s goal is to find attractive, effective, and healthful products that encourages optimal mind and body function, while making you feel great. Their line also includes tinctures, edibles, skin care, and wellness products. They have been recognized by multiple media outlets including Higher Times Magazine, L.A Weekly, IMDB, Fox News, Influencive, USA Today, Indy Star, Yahoo!, Medium, RTV6, Nuvo, and the Indianapolis Business Journal. CEO Brandon Howard is also a strong advocate for the liberalization of marijuana laws in Indiana using the successes of other states as a model. He can be found on Instagram, Facebook, and Twitter. Higher life CBD also has a strong social media presence and can be found on Facebook, Instagram, and Twitter.

