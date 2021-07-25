Maryland Buy Local Week 2021 Wrap Up

July 25, 2021

That’s a wrap! As Maryland Buy Local Week comes to a close, let’s take a look back on all the festivities.

Maryland Buy Local Week (July 17-25) and the Buy Local Challenge

Governor Larry Hogan proclaimed July 17-25 as “Maryland Buy Local Week” to support Maryland farms and seafood operations that continue to provide Marylanders with fresh, local products.

“We are fortunate to live in a state that produces world-class agricultural and seafood products, and I encourage all Marylanders to join the First Lady and I in choosing Maryland-made ingredients,” said Governor Hogan. “Buying local puts more money back into the pockets of our farmers, watermen, and producers, allowing them to grow their operations, hire more people, support other local businesses, and reinvest in their communities.”

Throughout the week, Marylanders were encouraged to participate in the Buy Local Challenge by incorporating at least one locally grown, produced, or harvested product into their meals each day. The department encouraged those who participated to use the hashtags, #MDBuyLocal2021 and #BuyLocalChallenge, on social media.

First Lady of Maryland Yumi Hogan and Maryland Chefs Participate in the Buy Local Challenge

To kick off Maryland Buy Local Week, First Lady of Maryland Yumi Hogan shared her Pan-Fried Rockfish recipe using local seafood and other ingredients on an episode of her YouTube cooking show, Yumi Cooks! She also shared an original vegetarian recipe, Tofu Buchim, that could be made using local ingredients as well.

Chef John Shields, owner of Gertrude’s Chesapeake Kitchen in Baltimore, created two original recipes for Maryland Buy Local Week and the Buy Local Challenge. One was a refreshing Watermelon Gazpacho and the other was a Corn & Radish Salad. Both were made with fresh, in-season produce from Maryland producers.

Chef Jasmine Norton, owner of The Urban Oyster in Baltimore, shared two recipes that highlight Maryland seafood and support local watermen. Maryland blue crabs are the key ingredient in her Chesapeake Crab Tower recipe. The invasive blue catfish is the star of her Blue Catfish Taco recipe. By eating blue catfish you are supporting Maryland’s seafood industry and helping control populations of this invasive fish in the Chesapeake Bay.

Tips on Buying Locally in Maryland

Buying Local All Year Long

Even though this year’s Maryland Buy Local Week and the Buy Local Challenge is ending, supporting your Maryland producers and watermen doesn’t have to! Continue to buy local all year long. Check to see what’s in season and when with MDA’s Maryland Seasonality Chart.

Buying locally benefits Maryland producers, strengthens our local food systems, and supports rural economies. Buying locally is also better for the environment and better for you. More info.

Find local products and producers on www.MarylandsBest.net. Find a farmers market near your with MDA’s 2021 Farmers Market Directory.

We hope you had fun celebrating our Maryland producers and were able to see the amazing bounty we have right here in the Old Line State.