Thomas J. Kent Jr., C.E.O of Kent Global LLC,,Forms Joint Ventures WITH MULTIPLE INFRASTRUCTURE PRIVATE EQUITY FIRMS.

THOMAS J. KENT JR., CHAIRMAN & C.E.O. OF KENT GLOBAL LLC., FORMS JOINT VENTURES WITH MULTIPLE INFRASTRUCTURE PRIVATE EQUITY FIRMS.
New York, New York, Kent Global LLC., has entered into joint venture agreements with several major infrastructure private equity firms. Mr. Kent, Chairman and C.E.O of Kent Global, LLC., is very happy that his international investment firm made these strategic joint ventures which increases the firm’s ability to fund worldwide infrastructure projects from $50,000,000 up to $3,000,000,000.
Mr. Kent goes on to say, within the Kent Global network of private equity partners, we have the capacity to fund billions of dollars in projects. Kent Global, LLC., initially plans to focus on projects in Africa and South America and is plaining to set up satellite offices both in countries to better serve those regions. Mr. Kent also said that the joint venture relationships he has established with several of the worlds private equity funds makes Kent Global, by extension, a major funding source when it comes to infrastructure financing and global economic development.
About Kent Global LLC
Kent Global LLC is a New York City based private boutique consultancy supporting clients around the world from startups to governments. Kent Global LLC has assembled strategic contacts which include money managers and angle investors throughout the world.
