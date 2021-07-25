Set Up FREE Account Submit Release
News Search

There were 53 press releases posted in the last 24 hours and 206,970 in the last 365 days.

Thomas J. Kent Jr., C.E.O of Kent Global LLC,,Forms Joint Ventures WITH MULTIPLE INFRASTRUCTURE PRIVATE EQUITY FIRMS.

Kent Global LLC is a major player”
— Thomas Kent
NEW YORK CITY, NEW YORK, UNITED STATES, July 25, 2021 /EINPresswire.com/ -- FOR IMMEDIATE RELEASE

THOMAS J. KENT JR., CHAIRMAN & C.E.O. OF KENT GLOBAL LLC., FORMS JOINT VENTURES WITH MULTIPLE INFRASTRUCTURE PRIVATE EQUITY FIRMS.


New York, New York, Kent Global LLC., has entered into joint venture agreements with several major infrastructure private equity firms. Mr. Kent, Chairman and C.E.O of Kent Global, LLC., is very happy that his international investment firm made these strategic joint ventures which increases the firm’s ability to fund worldwide infrastructure projects from $50,000,000 up to $3,000,000,000.

Mr. Kent goes on to say, within the Kent Global network of private equity partners, we have the capacity to fund billions of dollars in projects. Kent Global, LLC., initially plans to focus on projects in Africa and South America and is plaining to set up satellite offices both in countries to better serve those regions. Mr. Kent also said that the joint venture relationships he has established with several of the worlds private equity funds makes Kent Global, by extension, a major funding source when it comes to infrastructure financing and global economic development.

Contact Data
Thomas J. Kent Jr., CEO
< tkent@kentgloballlc.net>
New York, New York
+1-646-207-6801

About Kent Global LLC
Kent Global LLC is a New York City based private boutique consultancy supporting clients around the world from startups to governments. Kent Global LLC has assembled strategic contacts which include money managers and angle investors throughout the world.

Related Links
< www.kentgloballlc.net >

Thomas J. Kent Jr.
Kent Global LLC
+1 646-207-6801
tkent@kentgloballlc.net

You just read:

Thomas J. Kent Jr., C.E.O of Kent Global LLC,,Forms Joint Ventures WITH MULTIPLE INFRASTRUCTURE PRIVATE EQUITY FIRMS.

Distribution channels: Aviation & Aerospace Industry, Banking, Finance & Investment Industry, Business & Economy, Energy Industry, U.S. Politics


EIN Presswire's priority is source transparency. We do not allow opaque clients, and our editors try to be careful about weeding out false and misleading content. As a user, if you see something we have missed, please do bring it to our attention. Your help is welcome. EIN Presswire, Everyone's Internet News Presswire™, tries to define some of the boundaries that are reasonable in today's world. Please see our Editorial Guidelines for more information.

MEET OUR APP
FOR iOS + ANDROID

Don’t miss any breaking news!

Get the EIN Presswire App

Power your mobile with the latest breaking news by country, US state or industry.