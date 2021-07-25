Amazon proudly releases New Memoirs of the Iconic “Margie Evans: The Classy, Sophisticated Queen of the Blues”

Margie Evans The Classy Sophisticated Queen of the Blues

“Margie Evans: The Classy, Sophisticated Queen of the Blues” written by her daughter, Vicki Evans

This exciting biography showcases the musical legend’s iconic career, philanthropy

and community outreach, with fresh revelations and insights into the inspiring Margie Evans.



What do you do when your good is not recognized? You keep on living, giving, doing your best and making a positive difference! That’s what Margie Evans did. We all can follow in her footsteps and do likewise.

Vicki Evans, also known as Aurora A. Ambrose, is a retired bilingual mentor educator, an author, a multimedia artist and a bilingual substitute teacher. She has taught students of all ages for more than three decades, in addition to training new teachers. Vicki has a servant's heart and is diligent in everything she aspires to achieve. Her love for philanthropy, feeding the poor, creating and teaching the arts, prose, lyrics, and poetry has inspired her to motivate and encourage others, just as she has chosen to do throughout her life. Check out Vicki’s other books on her Amazon Author Page at https://www.amazon.com/Aurora-A-Ambrose/e/B00T19MJA0/ref=dp_byline_cont_pop_book_1



Margie Evans, a legendary, international Blues and Gospel entertainer, songwriter, music producer, actress, music historian, community activist and motivational spokeswoman who broke barriers for African American female Blues performers with poise, dignity and sophistication, passed away on March 19, 2021. In addition to her musicianship, Evans is noted as an activist for parity in music education as well as a promoter of the legacy of Blues music. As she often said, “I’ve been around a long time and I’ve really paid my dues.” In her long and extraordinary career spanning six decades, Margie Evans has not only succeeded as a well-renowned performer, producer, songwriter, motivational speaker and actress, she has also shaped the course of history in her community activism, music advocacy, her classy representation of women in the Blues and in her fight for Traditional Blues to be properly categorized by NARAS in their music awards programs. She started recording in the late 1960s and was still planning to record before her homegoing. In all of her performance endeavors, Evans embodied African American women of courage, faith and wisdom who demanded respect. In each of her acting roles, radio commercials, iconic albums and international tours, she represented complex, decisive women, articulating a profound grace, depth, perseverance and dignity in each of her performances. As Margie would always say, “Happiness is yours if you want it.”

