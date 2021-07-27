Orange Mound Black Memphis Hollywood A Film Company that fights White Supremacy and Racism via a Black Rock & Roll film

Atlanta Black Mayor Kasim Reed helped Black Filmmaker Tyler Perry acquire land to build his own movie Studio. Black Memphis Filmmaker Amp Elmore created his own Film Set instead of waiting on Hollywood. Mayors celebrate failed NBC Bluff City Law coming to Memphis

Black Memphis Filmmaker Amp Elmore use the film Rock and Roll A Black Legacy to promote the concept that in Orange Mound America's 1st Community built for Blacks by Blacks we need to build in Orange Mound The Memphis Museum of African American History and Culture