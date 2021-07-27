Orange Mound Black Memphis Hollywood A Film Company that fights White Supremacy and Racism via a Black Rock & Roll film
Atlanta Black Mayor Kasim Reed helped Black Filmmaker Tyler Perry acquire land to build his own movie Studio. Black Memphis Filmmaker Amp Elmore created his own Film Set instead of waiting on Hollywood. Mayors celebrate failed NBC Bluff City Law coming to Memphis
Black Memphis Filmmaker Amp Elmore use the film Rock and Roll A Black Legacy to promote the concept that in Orange Mound America's 1st Community built for Blacks by Blacks we need to build in Orange Mound The Memphis Museum of African American History and Culture
Amp Elmore Tennessee's first Independent 35mm Theatrical Filmmaker is producing the film "Rock and Roll A Black Legacy" in the historic Orange Mound Community
Memphis filmmaker Elmore is fighting the Memphis culture of White Supremacy, Racism and Black on Black Racism. Elmore who is a Memphis born 5 Time World Kickboxing Champion is the father of Kickboxing in Memphis. Elmore is first person to bring E.S.P.N. to Memphis in 1981. While the Memphis magazine in 1983 listed Elmore as one of the most 100 influential Memphians, Elmore as a Black man in Memphis is fighting not only White Supremacy and Racism, Elmore is fighting Memphis Black on Black Racism.
Elmore greatest dream in life was to travel to Africa and connect with his African ancestry. Elmore realized a dream in 1990 when he premiered his Memphis made film "The Contemporary Gladiator" in Kenya. Kenya gave Elmore a heroes welcome. Elmore met Kenya President Daniel Arap Moi in 1992. Elmore's dream was to arrange a trade deal between Africa and Memphis. Elmore's dream turned into a nightmare when he faced the worst racism; "Black on Black Racism." Memphis 1st Elected Black Mayor W.W. Herenton hated Africa and he made it clear to Elmore that he wanted no association with Africa. Memphis Mayor W.W. Herenton pointed out to Elmore that in regards to Africa; "He had his boy Steve Cohen."
Steve Cohen is only White Congressman in America who represents a majority Black District. In 2008 Steve Cohen came out early to supported Barack Obama. Black Mayor W.W. Herenton supported Hillary Clinton. In 2009 Congressman Cohen mention Elmore's work regarding Africa on the floor of Congress.
The wall street journal once described Memphis "as a backwards city with a plantation mentality." One of America's greatest contributors of White Supremacy, Racism and discrimination was the "Southern Belle" culture. Emit teal a Black 14 year old was lynched in Mississippi for allegedly whistling at a White woman. More Black men died in America because of the White woman than for any other reason. Whether true or false a White woman's words or actions against a Black man is almost sacred.
Google the words L.A. Times and Anthony Elmore. The archives will show that Anthony Elmore started Production of his film The Contemporary Gladiator November 22, 1987. Linn Sitler the Memphis Shelby County Film Commissioner changed history and extricated the Black Memphis Film History of Anthony Elmore and the significance of Orange Mound as the Birth Place of Modern Memphis filmmaking. Linn Sitler created her own Memphis film history via the strength and culture of her being a "Southern Belle" White Woman. She used tax dollars and her position as film commissioner and with the help of the "Shelby County Historical Society she created a "Modern Memphis Movie Market" whereas her "White Supremacy and Southern Belle White privilege card allowed her to disregard the Black Memphis Film History of Anthony Elmore and Orange Mound.
One of the prime examples of the honor of a White Woman in regards to facts and history is the opening of the Tyler Perry Film Studios in Atlanta in 2019. Tyler Perry a Black Filmmaker opened the largest Film Studio in America. Tyler Perry’s Movie Studio Is Bigger than Warner Bros., Disney And Paramount Combined. Tyler Perry created a multi-Billion dollar Film Industry in Atlanta producing Black Films. Linn Sitler disregarded the growing trend of success of Black films and she used her influence to get taxpayers to invest millions in the failed NBC series Bluff City Law.
In 2016 First Lady Michelle Obama named Memphis a "Preserve America Community." While facts are on Elmore's side, White Supremacy and Southern Tradition is on the side of the White Woman Linn Sitler. Linn Sitler is head of the Memphis Film Commission while she is paid by tax payer dollars she used White Supremacy and Racism manipulate Anthony Elmore and the Black Community of "Orange Mound" out of their rightful history of making Orange Mound "The Birth Place of Modern Memphis Movie History.
Anthony "Amp" Elmore is writing a letter to both Mayors; White Mayor Jim Strickland and Black Mayor Lee Harris. Elmore is asking that they rightfully place the "Modern Memphis Movie Marker in Orange Mound." Secondly Elmore is asking that they rightfully acknowledge Elmore as Tennessee's 1st Independent Theatrical Filmmaker. Thirdly Elmore is asking the Mayors to come to "Orange Mound" to support Black films and Black filmmaking.
Elmore explains that in 1988 I sat with Mr. Steve Lightman owner of Malco Theatre inking a deal for the Malco to feature my film. 24 years earlier I could not have entered the front door of the Malco theatre, in that I grew up in Jim Crow America racial segregation. Linn Sitler is quoted regarding Bluff city law: "it broke through barriers by nurturing and hiring a record number of local crew persons of color." Elmore notes I made history becoming the 1st Independent feature filmmaker in Tennessee History. Although I was a Black filmmaker I hired a White Memphis Film crew. Larry Ray Dunn a White Memphis State Film graduate was my Director or photography whom I gave Opportunity.
Anthony Elmore
Orange Mound Black Memphis Hollywood
+1 901-503-3328
email us here
First Lady Michelle Obama Named Orange Mound A Preserve America Community in 2016