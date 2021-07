SF-Taipei Sister City Committee Presents Taipei Music Academy & Festival 7:30 pm July 30th, Stanford Frost Amphitheatre

Taipei Music and Academy & Festival will perform at Stanford Frost Amphitheatre

The Committee invites all friends to come, enjoy the extraordinary music events. A great example of turning a possible challenge into a beautiful opportunity.

PALO ALTO, CALIFORNIA, UNITED STATES, July 25, 2021 / EINPresswire.com / -- Taipei Sister City Committee proudly presents Taipei Music Academy & Festival ( TMAF ) 2021 to take place in the San Francisco Bay Area, California, the debut concert will be held on July 30th, at Stanford Frost Amphitheatre. Price starts from $10.00 -$50.00, https://www.taipeimaf.com/ Or, https://live.stanford.edu/calendar/july-2021/leonard-slatkin-conducts-taipei-music-academy-and-festival-orchestra . 650-724-2464.“The mission of San Francisco - Taipei Sister City Committee is to serve as a cultural and economic link between the two cities, “ Dr. Ta-lin Hsu, the Chairman of the Committee emphasizes that the art does not see borders, and TMAF@SF showcases the great friendship of the two cities, “TMAF will bring world class music to our home, and we do not need to bother to travel”. The Committee cordially invites all friends to come and enjoy the extraordinary music events. A great example of turning a possible challenge into a beautiful opportunity.Acclaimed conductor Leonard Slatkin conducts the Taipei Music Academy and Festival Orchestra (TMAF) at Frost Amphitheater. Based on the campus of the National Taipei University of the Arts, TMAF provides immersive music training in chamber music or chamber ensemble for young musicians interested in working with world class faculty. World class faculty (principals from some of the greatest orchestras) will play alongside the student musicians. As COVID-19 recently surged in Taipei and concerts and educational activities were canceled, TMAF relocated to San Francisco for the summer, with performances taking place at the San Francisco Conservatory and Frost Amphitheater.PROGRAM• Le Tombeau de Couperin, Maurice Ravel• Chamber Concerto, Steven Stuckey• Symphony No. 3, Ludwig van BeethovenFaculty performers include:David Chan, concertmaster, The MET OrchestraMartin Chalifour, concertmaster, Los Angeles Philharmonic Cho-Liang Lin , professor, Rice University/Juilliard SchoolHsin-Yun Huang, viola faculty, Juilliard and CurtisJasmine Lin, Wayne Lee, Brian Che-Yen Chen, Deborah Pae, Formosa QuartetJohn Sharp, principal cello, Chicago SymphonyPeter Lloyd, professor of bass, Colburn SchoolJeffrey Khaner, principal flute, Philadelphia OrchestraRichard Woodhams, principal oboe, Philadelphia Orchestra 1977-2018John Bruce Yeh, assistant principal clarinet, Chicago SymphonySteven Paulson, principal bassoon, San Francisco SymphonyErik Ralske, principal horn, The MET OrchestraDavid Washburn, principal trumpet, Los Angeles Chamber Orchestra