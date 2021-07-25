SF-Taipei Sister City Committee Presents Taipei Music Academy & Festival 7:30 pm July 30th, Stanford Frost Amphitheatre
The Committee invites all friends to come, enjoy the extraordinary music events. A great example of turning a possible challenge into a beautiful opportunity.PALO ALTO, CALIFORNIA, UNITED STATES, July 25, 2021 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Taipei Sister City Committee proudly presents Taipei Music Academy & Festival (TMAF) 2021 to take place in the San Francisco Bay Area, California, the debut concert will be held on July 30th, at Stanford Frost Amphitheatre. Price starts from $10.00 -$50.00, https://www.taipeimaf.com/
Or, https://live.stanford.edu/calendar/july-2021/leonard-slatkin-conducts-taipei-music-academy-and-festival-orchestra. 650-724-2464.
“The mission of San Francisco - Taipei Sister City Committee is to serve as a cultural and economic link between the two cities, “ Dr. Ta-lin Hsu, the Chairman of the Committee emphasizes that the art does not see borders, and TMAF@SF showcases the great friendship of the two cities, “TMAF will bring world class music to our home, and we do not need to bother to travel”. The Committee cordially invites all friends to come and enjoy the extraordinary music events. A great example of turning a possible challenge into a beautiful opportunity.
Acclaimed conductor Leonard Slatkin conducts the Taipei Music Academy and Festival Orchestra (TMAF) at Frost Amphitheater. Based on the campus of the National Taipei University of the Arts, TMAF provides immersive music training in chamber music or chamber ensemble for young musicians interested in working with world class faculty. World class faculty (principals from some of the greatest orchestras) will play alongside the student musicians. As COVID-19 recently surged in Taipei and concerts and educational activities were canceled, TMAF relocated to San Francisco for the summer, with performances taking place at the San Francisco Conservatory and Frost Amphitheater.
PROGRAM
• Le Tombeau de Couperin, Maurice Ravel
• Chamber Concerto, Steven Stuckey
• Symphony No. 3, Ludwig van Beethoven
Faculty performers include:
David Chan, concertmaster, The MET Orchestra
Martin Chalifour, concertmaster, Los Angeles Philharmonic
Cho-Liang Lin, professor, Rice University/Juilliard School
Hsin-Yun Huang, viola faculty, Juilliard and Curtis
Jasmine Lin, Wayne Lee, Brian Che-Yen Chen, Deborah Pae, Formosa Quartet
John Sharp, principal cello, Chicago Symphony
Peter Lloyd, professor of bass, Colburn School
Jeffrey Khaner, principal flute, Philadelphia Orchestra
Richard Woodhams, principal oboe, Philadelphia Orchestra 1977-2018
John Bruce Yeh, assistant principal clarinet, Chicago Symphony
Steven Paulson, principal bassoon, San Francisco Symphony
Erik Ralske, principal horn, The MET Orchestra
David Washburn, principal trumpet, Los Angeles Chamber Orchestra
