MAGNUS HRS Incorporates Workwolf’s Digital Work Passport & Packfinder into Candidate Screening Process
MAGNUS has begun using Workwolf as their newest integration partner to improve their client experience and provide a seamless hiring process.TORONTO, ONTARIO, CANADA, July 27, 2021 /EINPresswire.com/ -- MAGNUS HRS, like most recruitment firms, faces the same challenges of candidate relevance and verification. After spending a decade optimizing internal workflows and processes to enhance their ability to identify top talent, the MAGNUS team has recognized that further improvements on data quality and equitable filtration practices can only be attained with software that automates the filtration process. This led to the review and eventual onboarding of the Workwolf platform.
The technology that Workwolf is now providing to MAGNUS recruiters includes automated pre-screening filtration that leverages big data, artificial intelligence, and machine learning—the usage of computer algorithms that automatically improve upon its own use and the addition of data. This innovative technology allows for more accurate candidate matching and faster pre-screening results. The platform also provides recruiters the ability to deploy Digital Work Passports to their top candidate submissions, which unlike a traditional background check verifies resume content and makes it available to view in real-time. This reduces the time to hire for both MAGNUS recruiters and clients alike. MAGNUS anticipates billables for the remainder of 2021 to increase significantly as recruiters using the platform will shave weeks off their hiring cycle time.
With technology that simplifies the entire hiring cycle from the time of the job posting to the job offer, MAGNUS is implementing both features of the Workwolf platform to take full advantage of the award-winning innovation. Packfinder, Workwolf’s exclusive career fit assessment will be used to reduce the instances of mis-hires within an organization by accurately predicting behavioral and situational characteristics in candidates before they are hired. The Digital Work Passport will be used to reduce the costs, friction, and time associated with background checks.
The goal of implementing this technology is to secure more placements, reduce time to hire, increase the reliability of an applicant's resume content at the beginning of the hiring cycle, and improve the job application experience for candidates, recruiters, and customers of MAGNUS.
About MAGNUS HRS (Healthcare Recruitment Solutions)
MAGNUS has been serving the healthcare and life science industry for over 10 years and is the recruiting agency partner of choice for many of the world’s most successful medical organizations. MAGNUS provides workforce solutions to more than 250 healthcare and life science customers across North America.
Erik Simins
Workwolf
email us here
Workwolf - Platform