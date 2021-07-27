Set Up FREE Account Submit Release
Newberry is Host to 3-day Festival Boots N’ Suits Featuring Corey Smith

Boots N' Suits Festival

The first event of its kind in the city of Newberry, Boots N' Suits will combine a water park, a carnival, and fireworks, with great live music performances.

We're happy to bring such a big, exciting event to the Newberry area and look forward to a lot of people out here celebrating the end of summer.”
— Drew Allen, Marketing Director
NEWBERRY, FL, USA, July 27, 2021 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Vivid Sky Vertical LLC is gearing up to host Boots N’ Suits Fest, a 3-day festival loaded with a carnival, a waterpark, and a performance by country music star Corey Smith. The event will run from August 20 - 22, 2021 and will be held at The Post Farm, at 28957 W Newberry Road, Newberry, Florida.

The event will see Newberry alive with 3 days of fun and excitement. Patrons will be able to enjoy a carnival with rides, waterslides, and inflatables. Boots N’ Suits will also feature a Friday night performance by Corey Smith and Craig Campbell and a ten-minute firework show on Saturday, August 21, 2021.

To add to the excitement, patrons will also have access to a beer garden, a full liquor bar, fair food, and several local food trucks.

This marks the first time an event with this much fun will be held at the Post Farm. “We're happy to bring such a big, exciting event to the Newberry area and look forward to a lot of people out here celebrating the end of summer." shared Drew Allen, Marketing Director for Vivid Sky Vertical. “We owe our gratitude to the city of Newberry for working with us to make this whole event happen, and we look forward to hosting more great events in Newberry," added Allen.

To get more information on this event or to purchase tickets, visit bootsnsuits.com or email info@bootsnsuits.com

Drew Allen
Vivid Sky Vertical
drew@vividskyvertical.com
Visit us on social media:
Facebook

