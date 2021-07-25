Lisa Grant wins 2021 Forty under 40 award from The Charleston Regional Business Journal
Lisa Grant is Charleston's Top Forty under 40, leading the community and destined for a great future.CHARLESTON, SOUTH CAROLINA, USA, July 25, 2021 /EINPresswire.com/ -- The Forty Under 40 program honors the top 40 business professionals across the Charleston region who have excelled in their chosen profession and in service to their community. Please join us in congratulating Lisa Grant for this distinguished honor.
Lisa Grant founded See Wee Homes in 2016, a boutique real estate firm offering a wide variety of real estate for personal, multi-family and investment purposes. Lisa started buying homes in her late 20’s and have rented, repaired, renovated, and sold dozens of homes. A businesswoman, investor and philanthropist she leads the firm’s effort to focus primarily on the growth and well-being of people in her community.
"I'm grateful for the recognition I have received for my work. I have faced several challenges on my way here, but my commitment to my hometown will never waver."
For more than two decades, the Business Journal has selected 40 elite individuals who have gone on to start companies, lead community efforts for positive change and who have made an impact that reaches far behind the Forty Under 40 honor. The Business Journal’s panel of judges had a difficult challenge in determining who would be named to the 2021 Class of Forty Under 40. Not only did they have to consider the personal, professional dedication and commitment of service each nominee provides to the Charleston community but to have done so in the shadow of a global pandemic indicates this class has been tempered like no one and destined for great things in the future.
This year’s class will be recognized at special Forty Under 40 event on Thursday, September 30, 2021, at the world-renowned Charleston Gaillard Center from 6-8 p.m.
For more information or to reserve tickets, please visit: https://bit.ly/crbj21fortytix
About See Wee Homes
Based in Charleston, S.C., See Wee Homes has been in business since 2016 and is a member of the National Association of Realtors and Charleston Trident Realtor Association. Committed to helping folks meet their real estate goals and find their dream home, See Wee Homes is real estate done right. Founder and owner, Lisa Grant is an alumnus of Charleston Southern University with a Master of Science degree and has won multiple accolades including the Charleston Realtor of Distinction award. An author as well, Lisa won the Independent Press Award for her children's book, "Maria Patia." Learn more about her work and See Wee Homes' listings at: www.SeeWeeHomes.com and www.LisaMarieGrant.com
About The Business Journal
The Charleston Regional Business Journal provides news and information for high-level business leaders and entrepreneurs across the Charleston region. As part of the SC Biz News team with several publications, including the Charleston Regional Business Journal, Columbia Regional
Business Report, GSA Business Report, SCBIZ magazine and many others online and in print, the Business Journal’s team of content providers partner with businesses and economic development leaders across the state.
