Veyond Metaverse Appoints Thierry Alain Flam, M.D., Chief Medical Officer
Dr. Flam
A World Renowned Urologist to lead and scale Veyond Metaverse's medical organization to drive the company through the next phase of innovationSAN FRANCISCO, CALIFORNIA, USA, July 24, 2021 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Veyond Metaverse, Inc., a leader in the field of extended reality (XR) and metaverse technology for the healthcare segment, today announced the appointment of Thierry Alain Flam, M.D., to the newly created position of chief medical officer, where he will oversee global clinical development and surgical initiatives for Veyond Metaverse. Dr. Flam, a world-renowned urologist, brings more than 30 years of experience in surgical, clinical, and basic research in the field of urologic oncology, mainly in the treatment of prostatic cancer. In 1998, Dr. Flam was the first to introduce permanent seed prostatic brachytherapy at the Curie Institute in France. He collaborated with the Pasteur Institute on the research on bladder cancer and has published extensively.
"We are thrilled that Thierry is bringing to Veyond Metaverse his strong medical, clinical, and industry leadership at a time when our surgical platform is advancing in product development," said Adam Choe, chief executive officer of Veyond Metaverse. "Thierry has deep experience in clinical and basic research and surgical development, including the surgical simulators, which will prove valuable for our product development strategies. His career-long focus on patient quality of healthcare delivery solutions is an excellent fit with our vision and culture, which is dedicated to making a fundamental difference in patients' lives."
"I'm excited to join Veyond Metaverse at this time of important growth and evolution for the company," said Dr. Flam. "Veyond Metaverse is leading the XR solutions in the field of surgery, mental (brain) health, and mobile delivery system."
About Veyond Metaverse
Veyond Metaverse offers a new and disruptive XR technology to medical education, surgical planning, and training, augmented assisted surgical operations, pharmaceutical, oncology treatment, and diagnosis. Our proprietary communication platform enables global engagement and collaboration seamlessly, creating a more accessible, user-friendly ecosystem by leveraging the most advanced communication capabilities. We seek to improve medical education, surgical training, save patients' lives by enhancing surgery, diagnosis, and expand worldwide access through the proprietary cloud platform. Veyond Metaverse is based in Silicon Valley, CA. Visit www.veyondmetaverse.com
Media Contact
Adam Choe
adam@veyondmetaverse.com
Adam Choe
Veyond Metaverse
adam@veyondmetaverse.com