St Albans Barracks // Crash

STATE OF VERMONT

DEPARTMENT OF PUBLIC SAFETY

VERMONT STATE POLICE

NEWS RELEASE

MOTOR VEHICLE CRASH

CASE#: 21A202736

RANK/TROOPER FULL NAME: Trooper A. Currier

STATION: St Albans

CONTACT#: 802-524-5993

DATE/TIME: 07/23/2021 approximately 1530 hours

STREET: VT RT 78

TOWN: Swanton

WEATHER: clear

ROAD CONDITIONS: dry

VEHICLE #1

OPERATOR: Tannar Yandow-Mitchell

AGE: 24

SEAT BELT? No

CITY, STATE OF RESIDENCE: Swanton, VT

VEHICLE YEAR: 2018

VEHICLE MAKE: Nissan

VEHICLE MODEL: Sentra

DAMAGE TO VEHICLE #1: Total

INJURIES: suspected minor

HOSPITAL: Declined Transport

VEHICLE #2

OPERATOR: Todd Rabideau

AGE: 55

SEAT BELT? Yes

CITY, STATE OF RESIDENCE: Ellenburgh, NY

VEHICLE YEAR: 2016

VEHICLE MAKE: Peterbuilt

VEHICLE MODEL: Truck

TRAILER: 2020 Dorsey Trailer

DAMAGE TO VEHICLE #1: Disabling damage

INJURIES: None

HOSPITAL: N/A

SUMMARY OF CRASH:

On Friday July 24, 2021 at approximately 1530 hours, the Vermont State Police, Swanton Fire Department, and Missisquoi Valley Rescue responded to a report of a two-vehicle crash involving a TT-Unit and a small sedan on VT RT 78 in Swanton, VT. Tannar Yandow-Mitchell (age 24 of Swanton) was operating a 2018 Nissan Sentra south on VT RT 78 when he fell asleep, crossed the center-line of the roadway into oncoming traffic, and struck an oncoming Tractor Trailer Unit traveling north operated by Todd Rabideau (55 of Ellenburgh, NY). Yandow was seen by rescue for possible minor injury and declined transport. Yandow’s vehicle was removed by Townline Auto, and Rabideau’s TT-Unit was towed by TDI Repair & Towing.

Trooper Audrey Currier (220)

Vermont State Police

St. Albans Barracks

Phone: (802) 524-5993

Email: audrey.currier@vermont.gov