New age Politician in India Rajesh Kumar Joya
Rajesh is currently the National General Secretary of Bhim SenaSIKAR, RAJASTHAN, INDIAN, July 26, 2021 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Rajesh Kumar Joya from sikar, Rajasthan, Rajesh is currently the National General Secretary of Bhim Sena began his journey alone as a social activist & Politician in 2012 and now has a team of over 500 members and volunteers helping him create a well-fed and well-educated society through Ambedkar rasoi and other projects.
His most popular contributions have been during the time of pandemic; the setup of “Ambedkar rasoi” which has served food to over 25 lakh people to date, and the assistance provided to migrant workers to ensure that they reach their homes safely amidst lockdown.
During times when people are barely able to take care of themselves & their families, he & his team have been working tirelessly to support of thousands of families. He even received applaud and assistance from the government officials as the Ambedkar rasoi was supported & established under the Rajasthan government’s campaign “Koi Bhukha Na Rahe"
Leaders, rising heroes, social workers, and activists are emerging abound in our country, especially on a localized level. This in turn is helping our country grow on a community level and ensuring that help reaches the remotest of areas. Rajesh Kumar Joya, one such laudatory activist, has taken efforts through his sanitary pad distribution drive in rural areas, blood donation drive, mask distribution cycle, public kitchen setup, spreading awareness about the pandemic and precautions, etc.
For the last one year, he is actively involved in distributing medicines, raw materials, masks and other essential items to underprivileged families to warrant good health. During this year he further ran various awareness and vaccination camps concerning Covid-19 with the help of local MP and administration in more than 105 CHC’s & PHC’s. Alongside, Covid Care Centers were also established in Sikar serving thousands of residents with all-rounded medical care.
Rajesh Kumar Joya
Bhimsena
