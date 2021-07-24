ONLY Webinars Launches Webinar Titled, ‘Making the Leap From Winner to Champion’
A champion is someone who gets up when he can't.”DUBAI, UNITED ARAB EMIRATES, July 24, 2021 /EINPresswire.com/ -- On Wednesday 28 July 2021, at 11 am (UAE time), ONLY webinars will be hosting a webinar titled, ‘Making the Leap From Winner to Champion’.
— Sharad Agarwal
The speaker for the webinar is James Michael Lafferty. James has often been described as one of the most unique and diversified CEOs in the world today. He is not only a successful CEO, but he is also an Olympic Coach. An award-winning journalist. A college professor. A competitive athlete. A philanthropist, husband, and father of 5.
James started his career with humble roots, as a youth track and field coach. Hired by Procter and Gamble in his native Cincinnati, Ohio, James was recruited from the ranks of a fitness instructor to enter P&G’s esteemed “Brand Management” program. After superb business and organizational results on the US business, James was transferred into an international career that took him to North Africa, Central, and Eastern Europe, The Middle East, Western Europe, Africa, and Asia.
In business and personally, we can learn from people at the top of their profession in any field—music, arts, and certain sports.
Winners and champions are not the same. Winners win occasionally, from time to time. Champions however are in rarified air, these are the ones that win consistently, year after year.
In this webinar, participants will learn the 5 principles that separate winners from champions directly from some of the world’s most acclaimed athletes.
The webinar will be moderated by Sharad Agarwal, a serial entrepreneur and Founder of ONLY webinars. According to Sharad Agarwal, “A champion is someone who gets up when he can't.”
Those interested in attending this webinar can register online at the ONLY webinars website at www.onlywebinars.com or on Zoom at https://us02web.zoom.us/webinar/register/WN_861X-hNkQGiJKUgd3N9K9Q
About ONLY webinars
ONLY webinars is the new venture launched by Cyber Gear to assist organisations in the region to design, host, and promote webinars online. Webinars are ideal for boosting brand awareness and legitimacy, turning prospects into customers, and increasing revenue. In the post COVID economy, most businesses have turned to online platforms to communicate effectively with their stakeholders. All touchpoints of communication are becoming contactless and webinars offer a great way to promote products and services online.
Sharad Agarwal
Cyber Gear
+971 50 644 9103
email us here
Visit us on social media:
Twitter
LinkedIn
Making the Leap From Winner to Champion