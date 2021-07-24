Hoyer Statement on Swearing-In of U.S. Capitol Police Chief Tom Manger

WASHINGTON, DC - House Majority Leader Steny H. Hoyer (MD) released the following statement today after Tom Manger, the former Chief of the Montgomery County Police Department, was sworn in as the new Chief of the U.S. Capitol Police:

“I join in congratulating Tom Manger on being sworn-in to lead the U.S. Capitol Police. As Congress continues to take stock of what occurred on January 6 and the weeks leading up to it, it is imperative that we keep taking additional steps to ensure that those who keep the Capitol complex safe can continue to do their jobs safely and with adequate resources. I look forward to working with Chief Manger to ensure that the Capitol is not only a safe place to work and visit but that those who serve in the U.S. Capitol Police Force have the tools and support they need to perform their duties safely and effectively. Gen. Honoré’s report, completed in March, made many key recommendations to ensure the events of January 6 never happen again. Some of these findings require funding to implement, and I continue to urge the Senate to pass much-needed funding for Capitol Police, which the House approved earlier this year over the objections of House Republicans. “The Select Committee on the January 6th Insurrection will be investigating the attack that took place that day and offering recommendations to boost Capitol security and safeguard our democracy. It is essential that the U.S. Capitol Police identify and implement changes that will make Congress safer while protecting the lives and safety of its officers. We must keep faith with those who watch over our security here in the Capitol and who have, time and again, proven their courage in the line of duty.“