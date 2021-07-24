Set Up FREE Account Submit Release
Collagen Market Globally is Anticipated to Reach USD 7.73 Billion by 2027; Says Accurize Market Research

Global Collagen Market

Collagen market globally is anticipated to reach USD 7.73 billion by 2027; growing at a CAGR of 7.2% by Revenue and 5.3% by Volume from 2020 to 2027.

PATNA, BIHAR, INDIA, BIHAR, INDIA, July 24, 2021 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Collagen market globally is anticipated to reach USD 7.73 billion by 2027; growing at a CAGR of 7.2% from 2020 to 2027. In terms of volume, the global collagen market would foresee a CAGR of 5.3% from 2020 to 2027. Collagen is a protein found inside various connective tissues of a mammal’s body in abundance. It is an essential component in food products and the healthcare industry. It has high nutritional qualities which lead to skin and health benefits in a body. Further, an outbreak of COVID-19 has led to increased health awareness among people on a larger scale. As a result, people are now keen towards buying tropical fruits, bone broth, and citrus fruits among others. Consumption of such products helps the body to produce collagen reducing skin and hair problems again leading to the growth of the market.

The report has been compiled through extensive research and analysis. The scope of the global collagen market is widely expanded to the industry namely food and beverages, pharmaceuticals, cosmetics, and other supplements. This report explains the key players who are dominant in the market and also about the market dynamics impacting the market. The segmentation covered under the scope of global collagen market is by product which is further segmented into Gelatin, Hydrolyzed Collagen, Synthetic Collagen, Native Collagen, and Others, by source market which is bifurcated into Bovine, Porcine, Marine, Poultry, and others. Further, by dosage, by the dosage form, the market is segmented into Liquid, Powder, Capsule/Tablets, and others and by application, the market is categorized into food and beverages, skincare, and cosmetics, nutraceuticals, healthcare, and pharmaceuticals. By geography, the major geographies cover under the scope of the study is North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, and the Rest of the world (RoW). The key countries across these major geographies are also covered under the scope of the study.

One of the major drivers in the global collagen market is the health awareness among people and as a result, it has promoted more number of industries and has applications across industries such as healthcare, skincare supplements, healthy food and beverages like meat, desserts, and other products which help a human body in the creation of collagen, thus resulting in the growth of overall collagen market. Also, rising personal grooming trends have enhanced the statistics of the collagen industry. One of the major restraints in this market is that the industry is regulated by rules and laws which govern animal-based raw materials used in collagen production. Hence, animal killing for obtaining collagen is also a major issue. Also, lockdowns have impacted manufacturing as a result which has also affected supply chains Opportunities are coming up for the pharmaceuticals and nutraceuticals because of the increase in coronavirus cases which is creating a need to boost the immunity of a person.

The key players in the global collagen market are Gelita AG (Germany), Nitta Gelatine, Inc. (US), Weishardt Group (France), Darling Ingredients (US), and Nippi Inc. (Japan), Weishardt International, Rousselot B.V, Collagen Matrix Inc., Koninklijke DSM N.V., CONNOILS LL, and Advanced BioMatrix, Inc., ChinaTech Peptide Co. Ltd, Amicogen Inc., and Norland Products Inc. among others.

Market Scope and Segmentation of Global Collagen Market:

By product
• Gelatin
• Hydrolyzed Collagen
• Synthetic Collagen
• Native Collagen
• Others

By Source
• Bovine
• Porcine
• Marine
• Poultry
• Others

By Dosage Form
• Liquid
• Powder
• Capsule/Tablets
• Others

By Application
• Food and Beverages
o Desserts
o Meat and chicken
o Fruits and nutritional products
o Snacks and Cereals
o Bakery & confectionery products
o Dairy products
• Skin Care and Cosmetics
o Beauty Cosmetics
o Skin & Haircare products
o Beauty supplements/ Nuticosmetics
• Nutraceuticals
o Dietary supplements
o Functional food
• Healthcare and pharmaceuticals
o Orthopedic
o Wound care
o Dental
• Others

By Region
• North America
o The U.S.
o Mexico
o Canada
• Europe
o The U.K.
o Germany
o France
o Italy
o Spain
o Belgium
o Switzerland
o Netherlands
o Rest of Europe
• Asia Pacific
o China
o Japan
o India
o South Korea
o Taiwan
o Singapore
o Australia
o Rest of Asia Pacific
• Rest of the World (RoW)
o Central & South America
o Middle East
o Africa

