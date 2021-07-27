Study reveals an 8.9% global decrease in credit sentiment score in 2021
The Finance Barometer is the first of its kind global credit sentiment study. The study has collected 16,530 unique votes from 26 countriesNEW YORK, USA, July 27, 2021 /EINPresswire.com/ -- The Finance Barometer report series was created to collect, compare, and present worldwide primary credit sentiment data and time trends. The 2021 report will be published on July 27th, revealing several significant findings, as presented below:
Key Findings
● The global average credit sentiment score decreased by 8.9% compared to 2020.
● Global pessimistic voters increased from 38.8% to 45.2%, while global optimistic voters shrunk from 40% to 32.2%.
● US respondents remained among the most optimistic, despite having the 2nd largest decrease in sentiment score (-22%) since 2020.
● Ukrainian respondents were the most pessimistic group in the study for the second year in the row, with 66% expressing a negative credit sentiment.
● Sweden had the most significant decrease in credit sentiment (-26.5%) and is now the 3rd most pessimistic country in our study.
● The most optimistic voters are from Indonesia, Georgia, Bulgaria, Russia, Estonia, the USA, Netherlands, and Germany.
● The most pessimistic voters are from Hungary, Sweden, Poland, Spain, Slovakia, Latvia, Brazil, and Czechia.
Read the 2021 report here
Data Collection Process
All primary data has been collected via polls placed in financial product comparison pages, written in national language(s) across the 26 markets/countries Financer.com operates in.
The polls have been active from January 1st, 2021, to June 30th, 2021, and June 1st, 2020, to November 30th, 2020.
The countries included in the study are the United States (US), Brazil (BR), Mexico (MX), Georgia (GE), Russia (RU), Indonesia (ID), Kazakhstan (KZ), Sweden (SE), Finland (FI), Poland (PL), Spain(ES), Denmark(DK), Estonia (EE), Netherlands (NL), Czech (CZ), Norway (NO), Germany (DE), France (FR), Lithuania (LT), Bulgaria (BG), Hungary (HU), Ukraine (UA), Italy (IT), Romania (RO), Latvia (LV), and Slovakia (SK).
The latest study contains 7 interactive charts that compare credit sentiment data for 2020 and 2021.
Conclusions
In 2021, we saw a statistically significant global -8.9% decrease in credit sentiment scores. Polarizing votes remained very popular in 2021, while standard deviation remained at high levels, indicating a strong opinion division within and across nations.
Read the complete Finance Barometer 2021 report here
About Financer.com Limited
Financer.com Limited is a leading personal finance site that offers localized financial product comparisons, reviews, reports, and guides across 26 countries. The company partners with more than 2185 financial institutions, serving approximately 1.5 million users monthly. Financer.com’s platform helps users to make educated financial decisions based on primary data and comparisons from unbiased sources.
Press Contacts
George Chrysochou
Chief Economist & CMO
Financer.com Limited
georgechrysochou@financer.com
Ruby Willow
Global Content Manager
Financer.com Limited
ruby@financer.com
