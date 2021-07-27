Set Up FREE Account Submit Release
News Search

There were 521 press releases posted in the last 24 hours and 207,093 in the last 365 days.

Study reveals an 8.9% global decrease in credit sentiment score in 2021

The Finance Barometer is the first of its kind global credit sentiment study. The study has collected 16,530 unique votes from 26 countries

NEW YORK, USA, July 27, 2021 /EINPresswire.com/ -- The Finance Barometer report series was created to collect, compare, and present worldwide primary credit sentiment data and time trends. The 2021 report will be published on July 27th, revealing several significant findings, as presented below:

Key Findings
● The global average credit sentiment score decreased by 8.9% compared to 2020.
● Global pessimistic voters increased from 38.8% to 45.2%, while global optimistic voters shrunk from 40% to 32.2%.
● US respondents remained among the most optimistic, despite having the 2nd largest decrease in sentiment score (-22%) since 2020.
● Ukrainian respondents were the most pessimistic group in the study for the second year in the row, with 66% expressing a negative credit sentiment.
● Sweden had the most significant decrease in credit sentiment (-26.5%) and is now the 3rd most pessimistic country in our study.
● The most optimistic voters are from Indonesia, Georgia, Bulgaria, Russia, Estonia, the USA, Netherlands, and Germany.
● The most pessimistic voters are from Hungary, Sweden, Poland, Spain, Slovakia, Latvia, Brazil, and Czechia.

Read the 2021 report here

Data Collection Process

All primary data has been collected via polls placed in financial product comparison pages, written in national language(s) across the 26 markets/countries Financer.com operates in.
The polls have been active from January 1st, 2021, to June 30th, 2021, and June 1st, 2020, to November 30th, 2020.
The countries included in the study are the United States (US), Brazil (BR), Mexico (MX), Georgia (GE), Russia (RU), Indonesia (ID), Kazakhstan (KZ), Sweden (SE), Finland (FI), Poland (PL), Spain(ES), Denmark(DK), Estonia (EE), Netherlands (NL), Czech (CZ), Norway (NO), Germany (DE), France (FR), Lithuania (LT), Bulgaria (BG), Hungary (HU), Ukraine (UA), Italy (IT), Romania (RO), Latvia (LV), and Slovakia (SK).
The latest study contains 7 interactive charts that compare credit sentiment data for 2020 and 2021.

Conclusions

In 2021, we saw a statistically significant global -8.9% decrease in credit sentiment scores. Polarizing votes remained very popular in 2021, while standard deviation remained at high levels, indicating a strong opinion division within and across nations.

Read the complete Finance Barometer 2021 report here

About Financer.com Limited

Financer.com Limited is a leading personal finance site that offers localized financial product comparisons, reviews, reports, and guides across 26 countries. The company partners with more than 2185 financial institutions, serving approximately 1.5 million users monthly. Financer.com’s platform helps users to make educated financial decisions based on primary data and comparisons from unbiased sources.

Press Contacts

George Chrysochou
Chief Economist & CMO
Financer.com Limited
georgechrysochou@financer.com

Ruby Willow
Global Content Manager
Financer.com Limited
ruby@financer.com

George Chrysochou
Financer.com Limited
georgechrysochou@financer.com

You just read:

Study reveals an 8.9% global decrease in credit sentiment score in 2021

Distribution channels: Banking, Finance & Investment Industry


EIN Presswire's priority is source transparency. We do not allow opaque clients, and our editors try to be careful about weeding out false and misleading content. As a user, if you see something we have missed, please do bring it to our attention. Your help is welcome. EIN Presswire, Everyone's Internet News Presswire™, tries to define some of the boundaries that are reasonable in today's world. Please see our Editorial Guidelines for more information.

MEET OUR APP
FOR iOS + ANDROID

Don’t miss any breaking news!

Get the EIN Presswire App

Power your mobile with the latest breaking news by country, US state or industry.