DOT NEWS RELEASE: MAUI LANE CLOSURES

Posted on Jul 23, 2021

Lane closure schedules may change at any time without further notice. All projects are weather permitting.

— HONOAPIILANI HIGHWAY (ROUTE 30) —

1) MAALAEA

Single lane closure on Honoapiilani Highway (Route 30) in both directions between mile markers 4.8 and 6.9, Kuihelani Highway and Maalaea Boat Harbor Road, on Monday, July 26 through Friday, July 30, from 8:30 a.m. to 3:30 p.m., for pavement striping and rumble strip work.

2) LAHAINA

Left lane closure on Honoapiilani Highway (Route 30) in the northbound direction between mile markers 19.8 and 21, Aholo Road and Lahainaluna Road, on Tuesday, July 27 through Thursday, July 29, from 8:30 a.m. to 2:30 p.m., for landscape maintenance.

3) LAHAINA

Left lane closure on Honoapiilani Highway (Route 30) in the northbound direction near mile marker 21.3, Kenui Street, on Monday, July 26 through Friday, July 30, from 8 a.m. to 3 p.m., for tree trimming work.

— KAAHUMANU AVENUE (ROUTE 32) —

1) WAILUKU

Left lane closure on Kaahumanu Avenue (Route 32) in the eastbound direction between mile markers 0.5 and 2.8, S Kane Street and Hana Highway, on Monday, July 26, from 8:30 a.m. to 2:30 p.m., for tree trimming work.

2) WAILUKU

Right lane closure on Kaahumanu Avenue (Route 32) in the westbound direction between mile markers 2 and 2.8, S Kane Street and Hana Highway, on Friday, July 30, from 8:30 a.m. to 2:30 p.m., for tree trimming work.

— MAIN STREET (ROUTE 32) —

1) WAILUKU

Right lane closure on Main Street (Route 32) in the westbound direction near mile marker 0.1, Main Street and Church Street intersection, on Monday, July 26 through Friday, July 30, from 8 a.m. to 3:30 p.m., for drain line installation and concrete work.

— HANA HIGHWAY (ROUTES 36/360) —

1) KAHULUI

Left lane closure on Hana Highway (Route 36) in the eastbound direction between mile markers 0.0 and 0.9, Ulupua Place and Alawai Road, on Monday, July 26 through Tuesday, July 27, from 8:30 a.m. to 2:30 p.m., for tree trimming work.

2) KAHULUI

Right lane closure on Hana Highway (Route 36) in the northbound direction between mile markers 0.0 and 0.9, Ulupua Place and Alawai Road, on Wednesday, July 28 through Thursday, July 29, from 8:30 a.m. to 2:30 p.m., for tree trimming work.

3) HAIKU (24-HOUR/WEEKLY WORK)

Single lane closure on Hana Highway (Route 360) in both directions between mile markers 11.9 and 13, near Kaumahina State Wayside Park and Honomanu Stream, on Monday, July 26 through Friday, July 30, 24-hours a day, for rock fall mitigation work.

— HALEAKALA HIGHWAY (ROUTE 37) —

1) KAHULUI (NIGHT WORK)

Two-lane closure on Haleakala Highway (Route 37) in both directions between mile markers 4.7 and 6.8, Haliimaile Road and Makani Road, on Monday evening, July 26 through Friday morning, July 30, from 8 p.m. to 6 a.m., for paving work.

