DHS LAUNCHES NEW ONLINE APPLICATION PORTAL TO MODERNIZE THE FOSTER CARE LICENSING AND APPLICATION PROCESS

New Web-Based System Will Make the Process More Convenient for Applicants

HONOLULU – The Hawai’i Department of Human Services (DHS), Child Welfare Services (CWS) launched a new online portal this week that will modernize the resource caregiver licensing process from the traditional paper process to a simpler, more efficient, and user-friendly system for applicants. Furthermore, this new system will optimize the matching process by identifying the resource caregiver based on a child’s/youth’s (infant – 18 years old) unique needs. The link to this portal is rcg.hawaii.gov.

‘Resource caregiver’ is the term Hawaiʻi has embraced. Traditionally, “foster parent” is the term used for people who provide foster care/temporary care to children in foster care. Hawaiʻi has adopted the term resource caregiver as Child Welfare Services works to develop/strengthen the relationship between parents and resource caregivers.

After an applicant completes the online process and is approved to be licensed, the tools allow for matching of the child to prospective families based on the best fit for the child. Staff will assess what homes are available in the child’s community/neighborhood allowing the child to maintain healthy ties to their school and community.

“The health, well-being and safety of the children and families served are at the heart of everything CWS does,” shared Daisy Hartsfield, Social Services Division Administrator. “CWS wanted to better serve children in care and this new portal will modernize the entire licensing and application process while increasing the numbers of qualified resource caregivers in Hawaii, who can provide stable, safe and loving homes for children and youth in foster care.”

The portal will also be used by DHS’ community-based partner agencies that assist CWS with supporting families, through the licensing families. This will enhance collaboration between DHS and partner agencies. DHS is always looking for qualified and committed people who are interested in becoming resource caregivers. For information about CWS please visit humanservices.hawaii.org or to apply visit rcg.hawaii.gov. To learn more about the software used to power the portal visit binti.com.

For media inquiries: Amanda Stevens Public Information Officer [email protected]