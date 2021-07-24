DOT NEWS RELEASE: OAHU LANE CLOSURES FOR THE WEEK OF JULY 24 – JULY 30

Newsroom Posted on Jul 23, 2021 in Latest News

PLEASE NOTE:

Lane closure schedules may change at any time without further notice. All projects are weather permitting.

— H-1 FREEWAY —

1) EWA (NIGHT WORK)

Two right lane closures on the H-1 Freeway in the eastbound direction between the Kapolei/Ewa/UH West Oahu offramp (Exit 3) and the Kunia Interchange on Monday, July 26, through Friday, July 30, from 10 p.m. to 3 a.m., for replacement of weight scale sensors.

2) HONOLULU

Right or left lane closure on the Pali Highway offramp (Exit 21A) from the H-1 Freeway in the eastbound direction on Monday, July 26, through Friday, July 30, from 9 a.m. to 3 p.m., for electrical work.

For more information, please visit the Pali Highway Resurfacing project website at http://palihighway.org

3) HONOLULU (WEEKEND WORK)

Right lane closure on the H-1 Freeway in the eastbound direction between the Houghtailing Street underpass and Palama Street overpass on Saturday, July 24, from 5 a.m. to 11 a.m., for utility work.

4) HONOLULU (NIGHT WORK)

Full closure of the Airport offramp (Exit 16) from the H-1 Freeway in the eastbound direction on Monday, July 26, through Friday, July 30, from 8 p.m. to 4 a.m., for The Rail project.

See HART website (https://www.honolulutransit.org/inform/traffic) for additional information or call the rail hotline (808) 566-2299.

5) HONOLULU

Right lane closure of the Waikiki/Nimitz Highway offramp (Exit 18A) from the H-1 Freeway in the eastbound direction on Monday, July 26, through Friday, July 30, from 8:30 a.m. to 3 p.m., for The Rail project.

See HART website (https://www.honolulutransit.org/inform/traffic) for additional information or call the rail hotline (808) 566-2299.

6) HONOLULU TO HALAWA

Roving lane closure on the H-1 Freeway in both directions between the Halawa Interchange and Keehi Interchange on Monday, July 26, through Friday, July 30, from 9 a.m. to 1:30 p.m., for sign replacement work.

7) HONOLULU TO WAIPAHU (WEEKEND/NIGHT WORK)

Roving lane closures on the H-1 Freeway in both directions between the H-2 Freeway and Keehi Interchange on Friday night, July 23, through Sunday, July 25, from 8 p.m. to 4 a.m., for restriping work.

8) HONOLULU TO PEARL HARBOR (WEEKEND/NIGHT WORK)

Up to four lane closures on the H-1 Freeway in the eastbound direction between the Pearl Harbor Interchange and Keehi Interchange on Monday night, July 26, through Saturday morning, July 31, for deck repairs.

Monday – Thursday nights

2 lanes closed from 6:00pm – 4:30am 3 lanes closed from 7:00pm – 4:30am 4 lanes closed from 9:00pm – 4:00am

Friday nights

2 lanes closed from 6:00pm – 9:00am 3 lanes closed from 7:00pm – 9:00am 4 lanes closed from 9:00pm – 9:00am

9) KAIMUKI (NIGHT WORK)

Full closure of the 5th Avenue onramp to the westbound H-1 Freeway on Monday, July 26, through Friday, July 30, from 9 p.m. to 4 a.m., for guardrail repairs. Motorists are advised to use the 11TH Avenue onramp.

10) PEARL CITY TO WAIPAHU (WEEKEND WORK)

Two right lane closures on the H-1 Freeway in the westbound direction between the Kaahumanu Street overpass and the H-2 Freeway on Saturday, July 24, from 7 a.m. to 12 p.m., for drain cleaning.

11) SALT LAKE

Right lane closure on the H-1 Freeway in the eastbound direction between the Halawa Interchange and Radford Drive overpass on Wednesday, July 28, through Friday, July 30, from 8:30 a.m. to 2:30 p.m., for guardrail repairs.

12) SALT LAKE TO WAIKELE (WEEKEND/NIGHT WORK)

Lane shifts on the H-1 Freeway in the eastbound direction between the Radford Drive overpass and Naval Access Road on Sunday, July 25, through Friday, July 30, from 7:30 p.m. to 4 a.m., for pavement marking.

13) WAIPAHU

Right lane closure on the H-1 Freeway in the westbound direction between the Waipahu/Pearl City offramp (Exit 8A) and the H-2 Freeway on Wednesday, July 28, through Friday, July 30, from 8:30 a.m. to 2:30 p.m., for guardrail repair.

— H-2 FREEWAY —

1) MILILANI

Right lane closure on the H-2 Freeway in the southbound direction between the Meheula Parkway overpass and Ka Uka Boulevard overpass on Wednesday, July 21, through Friday, July 23, from 8:30 a.m. to 2 p.m., for landscaping.

2) WAIPAHU TO WAHIAWA

Roving lane closure on the H-2 Freeway in both directions between the H-1 Freeway and Wilikina Drive on Wednesday, July 28, through Thursday, July 29, from 9 a.m. to 11 a.m., for street sweeping.

— H-201 MOANALUA FREEWAY —

1) HALAWA

Right lane closure on the H-201 Moanalua Freeway in the westbound direction in the vicinity of the H-1 Freeway onramp on Monday, July 26, through Thursday, July 29, from 8:30 a.m. to 2:30 p.m., for guardrail repairs.

2) MOANALUA (NIGHT WORK)

Roving lane closure on the H-201 Moanalua Freeway in both directions between the Halawa Interchange and the Middle Street overpass on Monday, July 26, through Wednesday, July 28, from 9 p.m. to 4 a.m., for signage work.

— FARRINGTON HIGHWAY (ROUTES 93/99/930) —

1) MAKAHA

Right lane closure on Farrington Highway (Route 93) in the southbound direction in the vicinity of Jade Street on Monday, July 26, through Friday, July 30, from 8:30 a.m. to 2 p.m., for fence and delineator repairs.

2) MAILI

Right lane closure on Farrington Highway (Route 93) in the southbound direction Between Kiopolo Street and Manuukauka Street on Monday, July 26, through Friday, July 30, from 8:30 a.m. to 12:30 p.m., for overhead utility work.

3) MOKULEIA

Right lane closure on Farrington Highway (Route 930) in the eastbound direction in the vicinity of Hoomana Place on Monday, July 26, through Friday, July 30, from 8:30 a.m. to 2:30 p.m., for utility work.

4) NANAKULI (NIGHT WORK)

Lane closures on Farrington Highway (Route 93) in the westbound direction Between Haleakala Avenue and Helelua Street on Monday, July 26, through Friday, July 30, from 8 p.m. to 4:30 a.m., for loop detector replacement work.

5) PEARL CITY

Left lane closure on Farrington Highway (Route 99) in the eastbound direction between Kamehameha Highway and Waiawa Road on Monday, July 26, through Friday, July 30, from 8:30 a.m. to 3 p.m., for waterline work.

6) WAIANAE (24/7 CLOSURE + CONTRAFLOW)

The eastbound shoulder and right lane of Farrington Highway (Route 93) between Maipalaoa Road and St. John’s Road will remain closed over a 24-hour period, seven days a week for the Maipalaoa Bridge Replacement project.

Contraflow of the middle lane to support the morning and afternoon commutes operates Monday through Friday. For the morning commute there are two lanes going eastbound and one lane going westbound. For the afternoon commute the middle lane is switched over to provide two lanes westbound and one eastbound lane. On weekends and holidays the middle lane is set in the westbound direction.

7) WAIANAE

Right lane closure on Farrington Highway (Route 93) in the southbound direction between Maipalaoa Road and St. John’s Road on Monday, July 26, through Friday, July 30, from 8:30 a.m. to 3 p.m., for demolition work.

8) WAIPAHU (WEEKEND/NIGHT WORK)

Lanes will be closed as needed on Farrington Highway (Route 7101) in both directions between Fort Weaver Road and the H-1 Freeway Overpass (near Leeward Community College), on Saturday, July 24, through Friday, July 30, over a 24-hour period, for The Rail.

See HART website (https://www.honolulutransit.org/inform/traffic) for additional information or call the rail hotline (808) 566-2299.

— KAHEKILI HIGHWAY (ROUTES 83) —

1) KANEOHE (WEEKEND WORK)

Right lane closure on Kahekili Highway (Route 83) in the northbound direction between Haiku Road and Hui Iwa Street on Saturday, July 24, from 6 a.m. to 2:30 p.m., for tree trimming.

2) KANEOHE

Right lane closure on Kahekili Highway (Route 83) in the southbound direction between Haiku Road and Kulukeoe Street on Monday, July 26, through Tuesday, July 27, from 8:30 a.m. to 1:30 p.m., for guardrail repairs.

— KALANIANAOLE HIGHWAY (ROUTES 61/72) —

1) AINA HAINA (NIGHT WORK)

Left lane closure on Kalanianaole Highway (Route 72) in the eastbound direction between Waa Street and Kaimoku Street on Monday, July 26, through Friday, July 30, from 8 p.m. to 4 a.m., for trenching work, and traffic signal system installations.

Left merge lane is closed permanently on eastbound Kalanianaole Highway at the Waa Street intersection.

Left turn lane from Waa Street onto eastbound Kalanianaole Highway is temporarily closed. Motorists are advised to take Analii Street as an Alternate route.

2) HAWAII KAI

Right lane closure on Kalanianaole Highway (Route 72) in the eastbound direction between Hawaii Kai Drive and Hanauma Bay Road on Monday, July 26, through Friday, July 30, from 8:30 a.m. to 3 p.m., for utility work.

3) NIU VALLEY

Alternating lane closure on Kalanianaole Highway (Route 72) in both directions between Moomuku Place and Hawaii Loa Street on Monday, July 26, through Friday, July 30, from 8:30 a.m. to 2:30 p.m., for sewer repairs.

4) WAIMANALO

Roving lane closure on Kalanianaole Highway (Route 72) in both directions between Flamingo Street and Bell Street on Monday, July 26, through Friday, July 30, from 9 a.m. to 1:30 p.m., for restriping.

— KAMEHAMEHA HIGHWAY (ROUTES 80/83/99) —

1) HALEIWA TO KAHUKU

Roving lane closure on Kamehameha Highway (Route 83) in both directions between Joseph P. Leong Highway and Malaekahana Valley Road on Monday, July 26, through Friday, July 30, from 8 a.m. to 1 p.m., for pothole repairs.

2) HAUULA

Roving lane closure on Kamehameha Highway (Route 99) in both directions in the vicinity of Kukuna Road on Monday, July 26, through Friday, July 30, from 8:30 a.m. to 12:30 p.m., for bridge repairs.

3) KAHUKU

Roving lane closure on Kamehameha Highway (Route 83) in both directions between Pahipahialua Street and Kuilima Drive on Thursday, July 29, from 8:30 a.m. to 3 p.m., for tree trimming.

4) KALIHI (24/7 CLOSURE)

Kamehameha Highway between Middle Street and Laumaka Street will be reduced to one westbound and one eastbound lane 24-hours a day, seven days a week, for The Rail. Other adjustments to the area include:

No left turns from Kamehameha Highway will be allowed.

Pedestrian access will be maintained.

Driveway and Business access will be maintained.

The H-1 eastbound off-ramp to Dillingham Blvd. will be reduced to one lane. Middle Street southbound left turn reduced to single turn lane.

The sidewalk on the makai side of Dillingham Boulevard between Puuhale Road and Mokauea Street will be closed 24/7 with pedestrians rerouted to the mauka sidewalk.

See HART website (https://www.honolulutransit.org/inform/traffic) for additional information or call the rail hotline (808) 566-2299.

5) NORTH SHORE

Right lane closure on Kamehameha Highway (Route 99) in the northbound direction between Nui Avenue and Plantation Road on Monday, July 26, through Friday, July 30, from 8:30 a.m. to 3 p.m., for utility work.

6) PEARL CITY

Right lane closure on Kamehameha Highway (Route 99) in the westbound direction between Farrington Highway and Waihona Street on Monday, July 26, through Friday, July 30, from 8:30 a.m. to 3 p.m., for waterline work.

7) SALT LAKE

Right lane closure of Kamehameha Highway (Route 99) in the westbound direction between Salt Lake Boulevard and Ford Island on Monday, July 26, through Friday, July 30, from 7 a.m. to 3:30 p.m., for The Rail project. See HART website (https://www.honolulutransit.org/inform/traffic) for additional information or call the rail hotline (808) 566-2299.

8) SALT LAKE (NIGHT WORK)

Full closure of Kamehameha Highway (Route 99) in both directions between Center Drive and Radford Drive on Monday, July 26, through Friday, July 30, from 8 p.m. to 5 a.m., for The Rail project. Motorists will be detoured. See HART website (https://www.honolulutransit.org/inform/traffic) for additional information or call the rail hotline (808) 566-2299.

9) WAIKANE

Roving lane closure on Kamehameha Highway (Route 83) in both directions between Waiahole Valley Road and Waiahole Homestead Road on Thursday, July 29, from 8 a.m. to 2:30 p.m., for tree trimming.

— LIKELIKE HIGHWAY (ROUTE 63) —

1) KANEOHE (WEEKEND WORK)

Roving lane closure on Likelike Highway (Route 63) in the southbound direction between Kahekili Highway and the Wilson Tunnel on Saturday, July 24, from 6 a.m. to 2:30 p.m., for tree trimming.

2) NUUANU

Right lane closure on Likelike Highway (Route 63) in the northbound direction between Nalanieha Street and the Wilson Tunnel on Monday, July 26, through Friday, July 30, from 8:30 a.m. to 3 p.m., for landscaping work.

3) NUUANU (WEEKEND WORK)

Right lane closure on Likelike Highway (Route 63) in the northbound direction in the vicinity of Valley View Drive on Saturday, July 24, from 6 a.m. to 12 p.m., for attenuator repairs.

4) NUUANU

Right lane closure on Likelike Highway (Route 63) in both directions between North School Street and the Wilson Tunnel on Monday, July 26, through Friday, July 30, from 8:30 a.m. to 12:30 p.m., for guardrail repairs.

— NIMITZ HIGHWAY (ROUTE 92) —

1) HONOLULU (NIGHT WORK)

Up to two lane closures on Nimitz Highway (Route 92) in the eastbound direction between Valkenburgh Street and Paiea Street on Monday, July 26, through Friday, July 30, from 6 p.m. to 6 a.m., for deck repairs on the H-1 Freeway.

2) HONOLULU (NIGHT WORK)

Two lane closures on Nimitz Highway (Route 92) in the eastbound direction between Alakawa Street and Pacific Street on Thursday night, July 29, from 9 p.m. to 4 a.m., for utility work. Two westbound lanes will be closed intermittently for 3 to 5 minutes.

3) HONOLULU

Lane closure on the Nimitz Highway in the eastbound direction between Richards Street and Punchbowl Street on Monday, July 26, through Friday, July 30, from 8:30 a.m. to 2:30 p.m., for The Rail work.

See HART website (https://www.honolulutransit.org/inform/traffic) for additional information or call the rail hotline (808) 566-2299.

4) HONOLULU

Lane closure on the Nimitz Highway in the eastbound direction between Main Street and Aolele Street on Monday, July 26, through Friday, July 30, from 8:30 a.m. to 3 p.m., for The Rail work.

See HART website (https://www.honolulutransit.org/inform/traffic) for additional information or call the rail hotline (808) 566-2299.

5) HONOLULU (NIGHT WORK)

Lane closure on Nimitz Highway (Route 92) in both directions between Lagoon Drive and Sand Island Access Road on Monday, July 26, through Friday, July 30, from 8:30 a.m. to 3 p.m. and from 8 p.m. to 4 a.m., for The Rail work. Motorists will be detoured.

See HART website (https://www.honolulutransit.org/inform/traffic) for additional information or call the rail hotline (808) 566-2299.

6) HONOLULU

Lane closure on Nimitz Highway (Route 92) in the westbound direction between Sand Island Access Road and the H-1 Freeway onramp at the Keehi Interchange on Monday, July 26, through Friday, July 30, from 11:30 a.m. to 3 p.m., for The Rail work. Motorists will be detoured.

See HART website (https://www.honolulutransit.org/inform/traffic) for additional information or call the rail hotline (808) 566-2299.

7) PEARL HARBOR (NIGHT WORK)

Lane closure on Nimitz Highway (Route 92) in both directions between OMalley Boulevard and Center Drive on Monday, July 26, through Friday, July 30, from 9 p.m. to 4 a.m., for utility work.

8) PEARL HARBOR

Lane closure on Nimitz Highway (Route 92) in both directions between Center Drive and Sumner Street on Tuesday, July 27, from 2 a.m. to 6 a.m., for street sweeping.

— PALI HIGHWAY (ROUTE 61) —

1) HONOLULU

Two lane closures on the Pali Highway in both directions between Vineyard Boulevard and South Kuakini Street on Monday, July 26, through Friday, July 30, from 9 a.m. to 3 p.m., for electrical work.

For more information, please visit the Pali Highway Resurfacing project website at http://palihighway.org

2) KANEOHE

Lane closure on the Pali Highway in the northbound direction between Pali Tunnels and Kamehameha Highway on Monday, July 26, through Friday, July 30, from 7 a.m. to 3 p.m., for striping work.

For more information, please visit the Pali Highway Resurfacing project website at http://palihighway.org

3) NUUANU

Lane closure on the Pali Highway in both directions in the vicinity of Nuuanu Pali Drive on Monday, July 26, through Friday, July 30, from 9 a.m. to 3 p.m., for electrical work.

For more information, please visit the Pali Highway Resurfacing project website at http://palihighway.org

4) HONOLULU

Lane closure on the Pali Highway in the southbound direction between Nuuanu Pali Drive and Country Club Road on Monday, July 26, through Friday, July 30, from 9 a.m. to 6 p.m., for electrical work.

For more information, please visit the Pali Highway Resurfacing project website at http://palihighway.org

5) NUUANU (NIGHT WORK)

Right lane closure on the Pali Highway in the southbound direction between Puiwa Road and Coelho Way on Monday, July 26, through Friday, July 30, over a 24-hour period, for sidewalk, curb and gutter work.

For more information, please visit the Pali Highway Resurfacing project website at http://palihighway.org

6) NUUANU

Right lane closure on the Pali Highway in the southbound direction between Pulelehua Street and Coelho Way on Monday, July 26, through Friday, July 30, from 7 a.m. to 6 p.m., for sidewalk, curb and gutter work.

For more information, please visit the Pali Highway Resurfacing project website at http://palihighway.org

7) NUUANU (NIGHT WORK)

Lane closure on the Pali Highway in the northbound direction between Puiwa Road and Nuuanu Pali Drive on Monday, July 26, through Friday, July 30, over a 24-hour period, for concrete driveway work.

For more information, please visit the Pali Highway Resurfacing project website at http://palihighway.org

—ALA MOANA BOULEVARD —

1) HONOLULU

Roving lane closure on Ala Moana Boulevard in both directions between Kalakaua Avenue and Alakea Street on Monday, July 26, through Friday, July 30, from 2 a.m. to 6 a.m., for street sweeping.

—VINEYARD BOULEVARD —

1) HONOLULU

Left lane closure on Vineyard Boulevard in the eastbound direction between Maunakea Street and Queen Emma Street on Monday, July 26, through Friday, July 30, from 9 a.m. to 3 p.m., for resurfacing work.

2) HONOLULU

Left lane and left turn pocket closed on Vineyard Boulevard in the westbound direction between Queen Emma Street and Nuuanu Avenue on Monday, July 26, through Friday, July 30, from 9 a.m. to 3 p.m., for resurfacing work.

— KUALAKAI PARKWAY —

1) EWA

Roving lane closure on Kualakai Parkway in both directions between the H-1 Freeway and Kapolei Parkway on Monday, July 26, through Friday, July 30, from 9 a.m. to 11 a.m., for street sweepers.

2) EWA

Roving lane closure on Kualakai Parkway in both directions between Keahumoa Parkway and Farrington Highway on Monday, July 26, through Friday, July 30, from 8:30 a.m. to 3 p.m., for median work.

— ENTERPRISE AVENUE —

1) EWA

Roving lane closure on Enterprise Avenue in both directions between Franklin D. Roosevelt Road and Midway Road on Monday, July 26, through Friday, July 30, from 9 a.m. to 11 a.m., for street sweepers.

— FRANKLIN D. ROOSEVELT AVENUE —

1) KAPOLEI

Roving closure on Franklin D. Roosevelt Avenue in both directions between Essex Street and Kamokila Boulevard on Monday, July 26, through Friday, July 30, from 9 a.m. to 11 a.m., for street sweeping.

— HARDING AVENUE —

1) MOILIILI (NIGHT WORK)

Lane closure on Harding Avenue in the eastbound direction between Kapiolani Boulevard and Kapahulu Avenue on Monday, July 26, through Friday, July 30, from 9 p.m. to 4 a.m., for utility work.

— NUUANU AVENUE —

1) EWA

Lane closure on Nuuanu Avenue in both directions between Wylie Street and Kawananakoa Place on Monday, July 26, through Friday, July 30, from 9 a.m. to 4 p.m., for electrical work.

For more information, please visit the Pali Highway Resurfacing project website at http://palihighway.org

— LAGOON DRIVE —

1) HONOLULU

Lane closure on Lagoon Drive in both directions between Aolele Street and Waiwai Loop on Monday, July 26, through Friday, July 30, from 7 a.m. to 5 p.m., for The Rail work.

See HART website (https://www.honolulutransit.org/inform/traffic) for additional information or call the rail hotline (808) 566-2299.

— AOLELE STREET —

1) HONOLULU (NIGHT WORK)

Full closure of Aolele Street in the eastbound direction in the vicinity of the Airport toll booths on Monday, July 26, through Friday, July 30, from 7 p.m. to 5 a.m., for The Rail project. Motorists will be detoured to Rodgers Street.

See HART website (https://www.honolulutransit.org/inform/traffic) for additional information or call the rail hotline (808) 566-2299

2) HONOLULU (NIGHT WORK)

Intermittent stoppages on Aolele Street in both directions between Aolewa Place and Lagoon Drive on Monday, July 26, through Friday, July 30, from 9 p.m. to 4 a.m., for The Rail project.

See HART website (https://www.honolulutransit.org/inform/traffic) for additional information or call the rail hotline (808) 566-2299

3) HONOLULU (NIGHT WORK)

Onramps closed from Aolele Street onto the H-1 Freeway on Friday, July 30, from 9 p.m. to 4 a.m., for The Rail project.

See HART website (https://www.honolulutransit.org/inform/traffic) for additional information or call the rail hotline (808) 566-2299

— KAUA STREET —

1) MOANALUA (NIGHT WORK)

Left lane closure on Kaua Street in the westbound direction in the vicinity of Funston Road on Monday, July 26, through Friday, July 30, from 9 p.m. to 4 a.m., for utility work.

— MIDDLE STREET —

1) HONOLULU (WEEKEND/NIGHT WORK)

Lane closures on Middle Street in both directions between Kamehameha Highway and King Street on Saturday, July 24, through Friday, July 30, from 7 p.m. to 4 a.m., for pavement construction. Traffic will be contraflowed in the southbound lanes.

— OLOMEA STREET —

1) KALIHI (WEEKEND/NIGHT WORK)

Left lane closure on Olomea Street in the westbound direction between Kokea Street and Auld Lane on Saturday, July 24, through Friday, July 30, over a 24-hour period, for sewer line work. The left turn lane onto Houghtailing Street will be closed.

— SCHOOL STREET —

1) NUUANU

Lane closure on School Street in both directions between Nuuanu Avenue and Lusitania Street on Monday, July 26, through Friday, July 30, from 9 a.m. to 3 p.m., for electrical work.

— UALENA STREET —

1) HONOLULU (NIGHT WORK)

Full closure of Ualena Street nightly Monday, July 26, through Friday, July 30, from 8 p.m. to 4 a.m., for The Rail. Motorists and pedestrians will be detoured and on street parking will not be allowed.

One-way traffic in the westbound direction will take place daily, from 4 a.m. to 8 p.m.

See HART website (https://www.honolulutransit.org/inform/traffic) for additional information or call the rail hotline (808) 566-2299

— WYLIE STREET —

1) NUUANU

Right or left lane closure of Wylie Street in both directions between Nuuanu Avenue and Pali Highway on Monday, July 26, through Friday, July 30, from 9 a.m. to 4 p.m., for resurfacing work.

— CORAL SEA ROAD —

1) KAPOLEI

Right lane closure on Coral Sea Road in the eastbound direction between Long Island Street and Triploi Street on Monday, July 26, through Friday, July 30, from 8:30 a.m. to 3 p.m., for utility work.

2) KAPOLEI

Lane closure on Coral Sea Road in both directions between Long Island Street and FD Roosevelt Road on Monday, July 26, through Friday, July 30, from 8:30 a.m. to 3 p.m., for resurfacing work.

— FORT BARRETTE ROAD —

1) KAPOLEI

Right lane closure on Fort Barrette Road in both directions between Roosevelt Road and Kapolei Parkway on Monday, July 26, through Friday, July 30, from 7:30 a.m. to 2 p.m., for utility work.

— FORT WEAVER ROAD —

1) EWA

Roving lane closure on Fort Weaver Road in both directions between the H-1 Freeway and Popoi Place on Monday, July 26, through Friday, July 30, from 9 a.m. to 11 a.m., for street sweeping.

2) EWA

Lane closure on Fort Weaver Road in the southbound direction between Laulaunui Street and Aawa Drive on Monday, July 26, through Friday, July 30, from 8:30 a.m. to 3 p.m., for utility work.

— KUNIA ROAD —

1) KUNIA

Right lane closure on Kunia Road in the northbound direction in the vicinity of Kupuna Loop on Monday, July 26, through Friday, July 30, from 8:30 a.m. to 3 p.m., for utility work. The right turn lane onto Kupuna Loop will be closed.

2) KUNIA TO WAHIAWA

Right lane closure on Kunia Road in the southbound direction between Palawai Road and Wilikina Drive on Monday, July 26, through Friday, July 30, from 8:30 a.m. to 3 p.m., for tree trimming.

