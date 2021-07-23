THE WEEKLY LEADER: FRIDAY, JULY 23, 2021

H.R. 1154 – Great Dismal Swamp National Heritage Area Act (Rep. McEachin – Natural Resources)
H.R. 1664 – To authorize the National Medal of Honor Museum Foundation to establish a commemorative work in the District of Columbia and its environs, and for other purposes, as amended (Rep. Veasey – Natural Resources)
H.R. 2365 – Gold Star Mothers Family Monument Extension Act, as amended (Rep. Kim (NJ) – Natural Resources)
H.R. 2497 – Amache National Historical Site Act, as amended (Rep. Neguse – Natural Resources)
H.R. 4300 – Alexander Lofgren VIP Act, as amended (Rep. Miller-Meeks – Natural Resources)
H.R. 2485 – Access to Congressionally Mandated Reports Act, as amended (Rep. Quigley – Oversight and Reform)
S. 272 – Congressional Budget Justification Transparency Act of 2021 (Sen. Peters – Oversight and Reform)
H.R. 3533– To establish occupational series for Federal positions in software development, software engineering, data science, and data management, and for other purposes, as amended (Rep. Obernolte – Oversight and Reform)
H.R. 3599 – Federal Rotational Cyber Workforce Program Act of 2021, as amended (Rep. Khanna – Oversight and Reform)
H.R. 1204 – District of Columbia Chief Financial Officer Salary Home Rule Act, as amended (Rep. Norton – Oversight and Reform)
H.R. 978 – Chai Suthammanont Remembrance Act, as amended (Rep. Connolly – Oversight and Reform)
H.R. 2617 – Performance Enhancement Reform Act, as amended (Rep. Connolly – Oversight and Reform)
S. 2382 – To authorize the National Cyber Director to accept details from other elements of the Federal Government on nonreimbursable basis, and for other purposes (Sen. Portman – Oversight and Reform)
S. 957 – To direct the Secretary of Veterans Affairs to ensure that certain medical facilities of the Department of Veterans Affairs have physical locations for the disposal of controlled substances medications (Sen. Kennedy – Veterans’ Affairs)
S. 1910 – Major Medical Facility Authorization Act of 2021 (Sen. Tester – Veterans’ Affairs)
TUESDAY, JULY 27, 2021 AND THE BALANCE OF THE WEEK
On Tuesday, the House will meet at 10:00 a.m. for Morning Hour debate and 12:00 p.m. for legislative business. On Wednesday, the House will meet at 11:00 a.m. for legislative business. On Thursday, the House will meet at 10:00 a.m. for legislative business. On Friday, the House will meet at 9:00 a.m. for legislative business.
H.R. 4502 – Labor, Health and Human Services, Education, Agriculture, Rural Development, Energy and Water Development, Financial Services and General Government, Interior, Environment, Military Construction, Veterans Affairs, Transportation, and Housing and Urban Development Appropriations Act, 2022 (Rep. DeLauro – Appropriations) (Subject to a Rule)
Possible Consideration of H.R. 4346 – Legislative Branch Appropriations Act, 2022 (Rep. Ryan (OH) – Appropriations) (Subject to a Rule)
Possible Consideration of H.R. 4373 – Department of State, Foreign Operations, and Related Programs Appropriations Act, 2022 (Rep. Lee (CA) – Appropriations) (Subject to a Rule)
Possible Consideration of H.R. 4505 – Commerce, Justice, Science, and Related Agencies Appropriations Act, 2022 (Rep. Cartwright – Appropriations) (Subject to a Rule)
Additional Legislative Items Are Possible
Additional Floor Information
The Rules Committee is scheduled to meet on the following days:
Monday, July 26, 2021 at 2:00 p.m. to report a Rule for H.R. 4502. Amendments were due to Rules at 5:00 p.m.onWednesday, July 21, 2021.
Tuesday, July 27, 2021 at 2:00 p.m. to report a Rule for H.R. 4346, H.R. 4373, and H.R. 4505. Amendments were due to Rules at 3:00 p.m. on Friday, July 23, 2021.
