THE WEEKLY LEADER: FRIDAY, JULY 23, 2021

MONDAY, JULY 26, 2021

On Monday, the House will meet at 12:00 p.m. for Morning Hour debate and 2:00 p.m. for legislative business, with votes postponed until 6:30 p.m.

Suspensions (19 bills)

TUESDAY, JULY 27, 2021 AND THE BALANCE OF THE WEEK

On Tuesday, the House will meet at 10:00 a.m. for Morning Hour debate and 12:00 p.m. for legislative business. On Wednesday, the House will meet at 11:00 a.m. for legislative business. On Thursday, the House will meet at 10:00 a.m. for legislative business. On Friday, the House will meet at 9:00 a.m. for legislative business.

H.R. 4502 – Labor, Health and Human Services, Education, Agriculture, Rural Development, Energy and Water Development, Financial Services and General Government, Interior, Environment, Military Construction, Veterans Affairs, Transportation, and Housing and Urban Development Appropriations Act, 2022 (Rep. DeLauro – Appropriations) (Subject to a Rule)

Possible Consideration of H.R. 4346 – Legislative Branch Appropriations Act, 2022 (Rep. Ryan (OH) – Appropriations) (Subject to a Rule) Possible Consideration of H.R. 4373 – Department of State, Foreign Operations, and Related Programs Appropriations Act, 2022 (Rep. Lee (CA) – Appropriations) (Subject to a Rule) Possible Consideration of H.R. 4505 – Commerce, Justice, Science, and Related Agencies Appropriations Act, 2022 (Rep. Cartwright – Appropriations) (Subject to a Rule) Additional Legislative Items Are Possible