SUNCITY ADVISING ANNOUNCED AS A 2021 LOCAL EXCELLENCE AWARD WINNER BY UPCITY
For more than a decade, UpCity’s mission has been—and continues to be—to help businesses find B2B service providers they can trust.SAN DIEGO, CA, USA, July 23, 2021 /EINPresswire.com/ -- The UpCity Recommendability Rating was developed to determine a service provider’s credibility and recommendability, giving UpCity the confidence to recommend them to the more than 1.5 million businesses that visit their site.
Each year, UpCity analyzes and scores more than 70,000 service providers based on their UpCity Recommendability Rating and acknowledges the top national and local providers with an UpCity Excellence Award. The results are in, and we won!
We are ecstatic to announce that the SunCity Advising team has been recognized as one of the top B2B service providers of 2021 in the San Diego area by UpCity!
Since 2011, we have placed our focus on continuous learning and relationship building. We’re ready to roll up our sleeves and get to work on all things marketing to bring custom-tailored approaches for each client. In fact, that’s why more than 90% of our clients have continued to work with us over the years.
Dan Olson, Founder and CEO of UpCity, had this to say about SunCity Advising:
“SunCity Advising provides every client with a dedicated hands-on approach that doesn’t go unnoticed by clients. Congratulations to SunCity Advising on receiving another UpCity Local Excellence Award.”
– Dan Olson, Founder & CEO
This recognition has been driven in large part by our 5-star review rating on UpCity. Here are a few of our favorite pieces of feedback we’ve received from our incredible customers:
“Daniel Barry, Ivan Reed, and staff at Sun City Advising are accomplished professionals. Their advice, direction, dedication, and hard work have improved our business’s digital marketing efforts across the board in a short amount of time. They have assisted us in measuring our return on investment, optimizing our website, social media presence and so much more! Their positive “can-do” attitudes, responsiveness, and problem-solving set them apart. Their creative and analytical tactics and programming abilities have resulted in hands down the best digital marketing agency with which we have had the pleasure of conducting business. Looking forward to all that we can accomplish together in the future as they are truly an integral part of the Red Hawk Realty Team!”
-Meriah Druliner and Donn Bree, SunCity Advising Customer
“Ivan and his team are very knowledgeable about the subject matter, and they can explain information well in plain language. Also, Ivan and his team have always been forthright and honest in their assessment of our website and their recommendations for areas of improvement. It means a lot to me that I can trust in their recommendations and know that they are diligently representing our best interests.”
-Aline Gaba, SunCity Advising Customer
We believe that the SunCity marketing team is much more than a digital marketing company. We build trust with our clients so that we become an extension of their team and business–a true partnership. Thank you to the UpCity team and our SunCity Advising customers over the years for this tremendous award and honor.
