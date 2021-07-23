FOR IMMEDIATE RELEASE Media Contacts

DDOT Invites Residents on Virtual Summer Road Trip as Part of Vision Zero Summer Safety Campaign

Campaign highlights street design improvements that lower speeds and save lives in all eight wards

WASHINGTON, DC – As more Washingtonians hit the streets this summer, Mayor Bowser and the District Department of Transportation (DDOT) are planning a virtual summer road trip for residents as part of the District’s Vision Zero summer safety campaign. The goal: To highlight infrastructure improvements designed to protect pedestrians, bicyclists, and drivers by lowering speeds. The Mayor’s $10 million investment in smarter road design and safety interventions is a key part of her Vision Zero plan to eliminate traffic fatalities and serious injuries.

The campaign consists of three components: A virtual Summer Road Trip, a resident-led initiative to encourage drivers to slow down on their neighborhood streets, and a new online dashboard that tracks the summer safety projects.

“DC is open and the streets are filling up with people eager to enjoy everything the city has to offer. Whether you drive, walk, bike or roll, DDOT is taking steps to make sure you get to your destination safely,” said Acting DDOT Director Everett Lott. “Mayor Bowser’s Vision Zero summer safety campaign is designed to educate the community about some of our efforts to reduce speeding throughout the District.”

During the virtual Summer Road Trip, DDOT will share stories on YouTube, social media, and DC Network (Channel 16), on how specific interventions have helped residents across all eight wards feel safer using the streets in their communities. Through these stories, residents will learn how safety improvements such as a lower default speed limit and road redesigns help prevent traffic crashes and save lives. The “stops” on the Summer Road Trip include:

The 20-mph default speed limit, which significantly reduces the risk of severe injury and death during a crash, particularly when one involves a pedestrian or cyclist.

Curb extensions not only slow drivers down when turning – a common point of conflict – but also reduce the amount of time a pedestrian is in the street and vulnerable to being hit by a vehicle.

Protected bike lanes create dedicated space for people on bikes, and at the same time improve safety for everyone by creating a change in road design that intuitively calms traffic and discourages aggressive speeds.

Driver feedback signs show drivers their current speed and display when it’s over the posted limit.

Rapid Flashing Beacons and HAWK (High-intensity Activated crossWalK) signals alert drivers and make pedestrians crossing the street easier to see.

DDOT will share its progress on the Mayor’s summer safety campaign on the Vision Zero Summer Safety Campaign Dashboard to show where critical safety infrastructure improvements are being installed.

Residents can pick up yard signs that encourage drivers to slow down on their neighborhood streets at the DDOT Permit Office at 1100 4th Street SW, 2nd Floor and at other events citywide over the coming weeks.

For more information about the virtual Summer Road Trip and where to pick up signs, please visit https://ddot.dc.gov/page/vision-zero-summer-safety-road-trip.

