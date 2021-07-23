House Democrats Pass Legislation Advancing Key Priorities for the American People, Mark 200 Days of the 117th Congress

A MESSAGE FROM THE MAJORITY LEADER

This week, the House continued our work of advancing legislation tackling our most pressing challenges and delivering results for the American people. This week, we passed bills to protect consumers affected by fraud, to address water contamination from harmful chemicals, and fulfill our obligations to our allies who worked alongside our military personnel and diplomats in Afghanistan. On Tuesday, the House passed H.R 2668, the Consumer Protection and Recovery Act, which will help the FTC obtain refunds for Americans harmed by telecommunications fraud and other illegal actions. On Wednesday, the House passed the bipartisan PFAS Action Act to improve the safety of Americans’ drinking water by requiring the EPA to set a drinking water standard, preventing the future release of PFAS chemicals into our bodies of water, and starting the process of cleaning up affected communities. Finally, on Thursday, a bipartisan coalition in the House voted to pass H.R. 3985, the ALLIES Act. This legislation will help fulfill our obligation to those Afghan allies who risked their lives in support of our troops and mission by improving access to American immigration visas.

Next week, the House will turn its attention to Fiscal Year 2022 appropriations, well in advance of the deadline at the end of September. The Democratic House Majority has acted to fund nearly all of government before this deadline for the past two fiscal years. The House aims to do so again this year to provide our economy, our government agencies, and our constituents with certainty.

Lastly, this past Wednesday marked the 200th day of the 117th Congress. Take a look here at a video recapping all House Democrats have accomplished in our first 200 days. In that time, House Democrats have worked For The People to advance priorities important to Americans. In delivering the American Rescue Plan, House Democrats took decisive action to combat the COVID-19 pandemic, help Americans weather its economic impacts, and kickstart our economic recovery. We also passed a number of bills signed into law, including the COVID-19 Hate Crimes Act, the SAVE LIVES Act, and the Juneteenth National Independence Day Act, alongside many others. House Democrats have also passed bills on vital issues including voting rights, America’s gun violence epidemic, and rebuilding our national infrastructure among many more. I look forward to the rest of this Congress, and working with the Democratic House Majority to continue to deliver results for Americans, and do the work that the people sent us to Washington to achieve.

