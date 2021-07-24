Learn & Play Montessori Announces New Post on Public Preschool Options in Fremont California
Learn and Play Montessori, a best-in-class preschool program serving Fremont residents, announces a new post on public preschool options.
— Harpreet Grewal
“We proudly prepare kids for both public and private schools here in Fremont,” explained Harpreet Grewal, director of Learn and Play Montessori. “While the public preschool options in Fremont are good, the restricted hours can be difficult for many working parents. Our best-in-class private preschool options can be a better option for some parents and many children, especially those interested in Montessori and STEM education.”
The new content is available at https://www.learnandplaymontessori.com/blog/tough/. The post explains some of the difficulties that parents face, especially the restrictions on hours. For example, many parents in Fremont work in San Jose or San Francisco and face a pretty tough commute. With many public preschools not open at early hours, they thus are stuck between a rock and a hard place. Yes, the public preschool is technically at no cost. But the lack of parent-friendly hours makes it very tough on working parents who commute from Fremont to their place of employment. Second, summer is a very tough time as well. Public preschools do not offer summer hours, and so – again – working parents are left in the lurch. For this reason, many Fremont parents are choosing to go the route of a Montessori preschool for their children.
BEST PRESCHOOLS IN SOUTH FREMONT WORK FOR BOTH PARENTS AND CHILDREN
Here is the background on this release. Parents in Fremont have a tough time of it. The Bay Area lifestyle often requires two incomes and two hard-working parents. This then makes a time crunch for the parents; if they have little ones, then they face the challenge of figuring out if public preschool or kindergarten options are right for them. While Fremont public preschools are decent, the hours offered are not. Parents face late open times, half-day schedules, and early closures. In addition, summer and vacations interfere with the needs of working parents. Recent events have also been chaotic with on-again, off-again scheduling. For these reasons, many parents find that a private preschool is a better option for both parent and child than a public preschool in Fremont. Indeed, with a new location in South Fremont (https://www.learnandplaymontessori.com/south-fremont/), Learn & Play makes it easy and convenient for parents to find the best preschool in Fremont for their needs.
