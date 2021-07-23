Families of eligible children will get a food benefit to help make up for missed free or reduced-price meals at school
Waterbury, VT—The federal government has authorized the Vermont Department for Children and Families (DCF) and Agency of Education (AOE) to provide temporary food benefits to students (Pre-K to grade 12) who would normally receive free or reduced-price meals at school.
These benefits, called Pandemic EBT or P-EBT, are based on the student’s learning model for the month — from March to June 2021:
- A full benefit of $119.35 for a remote learning month.
- A partial benefit for a hybrid learning month: $38.19 in March, $37.51 in April, $33.42 in May, and $30.69 in June.
Eligible children will also receive a one-time benefit of $375 for the summer. To be eligible, children must have been:
- enrolled in a school offering the school meals program as of June 2021, and
- eligible to receive free/reduced-price meals at school.
Children who were enrolled in school as of June 2021 but who had not yet applied for free/reduced-price meals may still get the summer benefit by submitting a school meals application by August 16, 2021. This includes students who graduated in June. Contact the student’s school to find out how to apply.
To learn more, read these Frequently-Asked Questions.
Eligible households will get a letter explaining the benefit, and all eligible households should receive their benefit by July 30, 2021.
Approximately $20.4 million in benefits will be issued to 26,343 Vermont households for March through August 2021. This covers 39,551 students.