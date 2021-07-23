Set Up FREE Account Submit Release
News Search

There were 168 press releases posted in the last 24 hours and 207,169 in the last 365 days.

Families of eligible children will get a food benefit to help make up for missed free or reduced-price meals at school

Waterbury, VT—The federal government has authorized the Vermont Department for Children and Families (DCF) and Agency of Education (AOE) to provide temporary food benefits to students (Pre-K to grade 12) who would normally receive free or reduced-price meals at school.

These benefits, called Pandemic EBT or P-EBT, are based on the student’s learning model for the month — from March to June 2021:

  • A full benefit of $119.35 for a remote learning month.
  • A partial benefit for a hybrid learning month: $38.19 in March, $37.51 in April, $33.42 in May, and $30.69 in June.

Eligible children will also receive a one-time benefit of $375 for the summer. To be eligible, children must have been:

  1. enrolled in a school offering the school meals program as of June 2021, and
  2. eligible to receive free/reduced-price meals at school.

Children who were enrolled in school as of June 2021 but who had not yet applied for free/reduced-price meals may still get the summer benefit by submitting a school meals application by August 16, 2021. This includes students who graduated in June.  Contact the student’s school to find out how to apply.

To learn more, read these Frequently-Asked Questions.

Eligible households will get a letter explaining the benefit, and all eligible households should receive their benefit by July 30, 2021.

Approximately $20.4 million in benefits will be issued to 26,343 Vermont households for March through August 2021. This covers 39,551 students.

You just read:

Families of eligible children will get a food benefit to help make up for missed free or reduced-price meals at school

Distribution channels:


EIN Presswire's priority is source transparency. We do not allow opaque clients, and our editors try to be careful about weeding out false and misleading content. As a user, if you see something we have missed, please do bring it to our attention. Your help is welcome. EIN Presswire, Everyone's Internet News Presswire™, tries to define some of the boundaries that are reasonable in today's world. Please see our Editorial Guidelines for more information.

MEET OUR APP
FOR iOS + ANDROID

Don’t miss any breaking news!

Get the EIN Presswire App

Power your mobile with the latest breaking news by country, US state or industry.