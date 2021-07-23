Brooklyn Electropop artist Paul Feder signs with Aion Records, teams up with Permian Strata for "Lose My Mind" video

Paul Feder "Lose My Mind" single cover art Paul Feder promotional photo Paul Feder promotional photo

"Lose My Mind" is the first single to be released from Paul Feder's debut solo EP "Nightwalk", out via Aion Records on August 20, 2021.

The music video for “Lose My Mind” was created shortly before the pandemic in the streets of Gowanus, Brooklyn.” — Paul Feder