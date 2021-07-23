Indie Rocker Louise Aubrie Teases 'Antonio' Album with 'Ours', featuring Andy Woodard, Boz Boorer
London, UK/NYC, USA Indie Rock artist Louise Aubrie Teases new 'Antonio' album with 'Ours' single and music video featuring Andy Woodard and Boz Boorer.LONDON, GREATER LONDON, UNITED KINGDOM, July 23, 2021 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Indie Rock/Pop songstress Louise Aubrie has announced the release of her 5th studio album ‘Antonio’, due October 15, 2021 on all platforms. ‘Antonio’ is a truly transatlantic affair; written in New York, recorded in London, and mixed and mastered in Los Angeles. Louise Aubrie elaborates on the new album’s unique inspiration:
The title is inspired by a line from the Jacques Brel song ‘La Chanson De Jacky‘: “Même si on m’appelle Antonio” – “My name would be Antonio”. It’s a brilliant fantastical song about fame being fleeting, and imagining how life might be in the future: being washed up, reflecting on the glory days!! Marc Almond did a brilliant cover of it – one of my favorite songs – and I created a vision of who Antonio might be: an aging European lothario going round the clubs. A lot of the songs were inspired by that image – I don’t know anyone called Antonio in the real world!
Musically, ‘Antonio’ finds Louise Aubrie in her sleekest form, pumping out hooky, melodic tracks, and cutting straight to the point. No doubt, her kinetic sound is born of a deep connection to the city; Louise splits her time equally between her hometown of London and her adopted town of New York City.
The striking cover artwork is an homage to The Pet Shop Boys ‘Actually’ album cover.
Louise Aubrie recruited several world class collaborators for this album including her mentor Boz Boorer (Morrissey’s MD/co-writer). Recorded at Studio 55 and RFL Studios in London, ‘Antonio’ features Frank Horovitch on guitars, Boz Boorer on guitars, keys and percussion, Andy Woodard on drums and bass, and Roger Joseph Manning Jr on guest keys. It is produced by Andy Woodard, mixed by Ken Sluiter and mastered by Dave Collins in Los Angeles, CA.
On July 23, 2021, Louise Aubrie will release the 2nd single from the ‘Antonio’ album called “Ours”. The “Ours” official music video was directed by Duncan Catterall.
