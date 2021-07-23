Set Up FREE Account Submit Release
$1.1 Million Grant Awarded to Coraopolis Water & Sewer Authority

Allegheny County – July 23, 2021 – Today, Pennsylvania State Senator Wayne Fontana announced a $1,117,000 grant has been awarded to the Coraopolis Water & Sewer Authority (CWSA) from the Pennsylvania Infrastructure Investment Authority (PENNVEST). The grant will be used to replace approximately 2,200 feet of lead distribution lines and associated valves as well as aged service meters.

“This grant ultimately supports the health of our communities. By replacing these distribution lines, CWSA is eliminating the potential for health concerns and improving the reliability of water distribution in the area. I’m thrilled to see this investment in local infrastructure that will have real benefits for the communities these lines serve,” said Sen. Fontana.

Sen. Fontana’s legislation, passed by the General Assembly in 2017, allows local municipal authorities to access state funding for sewer and waterline repairs.  Act 44 of 2017, which included the language from his Senate Bill 656, provides communities more options and flexibility to fund these kinds of water infrastructure projects, while saving local taxpayer dollars.

In a joint statement with Senator Jay Costa and Senator Lindsey Williams, Sen. Fontana also announced the approval of a $23.9 million PENNVEST loan to support a project led by the Pittsburgh Water & Sewer Authority (PWSA) to rehabilitate and replace wastewater lines in Homewood, Squirrel Hill, Maytide, Marshall-Shadeland, Spring Garden and Highland Park.  

PENNVEST serves communities and citizens of Pennsylvania by funding sewer, storm water and drinking water projects. These projects not only contribute to improving Pennsylvania’s environment and the health of its people, but also provide opportunities for economic growth and jobs for Pennsylvania’s workers. More information is available on the PENNVEST website: https://www.pennvest.pa.gov.

