SPINK AND BROWN COUNTY ARRESTS CAP OFF 4-YEAR INVESTIGATION

FOR IMMEDIATE RELEASE: Friday, July 23, 2021

PIERRE, S.D. - The office of the South Dakota Attorney General announced today that three arrests were made in Spink and Brown Counties on ​July 14, 2021, following an investigation which began in 2017.

Ronald Peter Clemenson, 58, of Aberdeen, was arrested on one count of Conspiracy to Commit Aggravated Grand Theft by Exploitation, a class 2 felony, two counts of Aggravated Grand Theft by Exploitation, a class 2 felony, and five counts of Grand Theft by Exploitation, a class 4 felony.

Ernest Glenn Ambort, 81, of Redfield, was arrested on one count of Conspiracy to Commit Aggravated Grand Theft by Exploitation, a class 2 felony.

Roger Dean Waldner, 58, of Redfield, was arrested on one count of Conspiracy to Commit Aggravated Grand Theft by Exploitation, a class 2 felony, and four counts of Offering False or Forged Instrument for Filing, Registering or Recording, a class 6 felony.

The prosecution of these cases will be handled by the Office of the Attorney General. All individuals named are presumed innocent until proven guilty in a court of law.

CONTACT: Tim Bormann, Chief of Staff, (605) 773-3215