Judge Appoints Attorney Willie Gary & His Legal Team Including Attorney Marwan Porter To Surfside Leadership Committee

Based on Willie Gary’s track record of successfully handling cases worth over $100 Million and Marwan Porter’s recent involvement in the historic $800 Million Las Vegas mass shooting settlement, the court appointed attorney Willie Gary and his legal team which includes Marwan Porter to the Surfside wrongful death leadership committee.

On June 24, 2021, the Champlain Towers South condo building partially collapsed. In just a few brief moments, floor after floor of the 12-story building, located in Surfside, FL, crashed to the ground. To date, the collapse has resulted in the loss of 97 victims; eight others remain potentially unaccounted for.

Willie Gary and Marwan Porter represent several victims and families who were injured including Michael and Michelle Guerra who lost their father, Oresme Guerra, in the Champlain building collapse.

“The judge wants to expedite this [process] for the families, lives have been torn up, they’ve been broken apart,” says Attorney Porter, who is approaching this case as a public service and will not receive standard fees and recovery percentages. “We agree with this and are looking forward to getting compensation to the victims as quickly as possible, and look forward to getting justice for Michael, Michelle and their entire family.”

