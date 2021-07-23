Set Up FREE Account Submit Release
PSA Volunteer Firefighter Donation Drive

“Wildfire danger is at “extreme” levels. Governor Gianforte has declared a Statewide fire emergency. Firefighters have battled 1,400 wildfires that burned over 141,000 acres as of this week. This intense activity strains local, State, and federal resources, including Montana’s volunteer fire departments. This is Commissioner Troy Downing.

This week, our agency is hosting a donation drive for bottled water, Gatorade, and non-perishable snacks for these critical firefighting volunteers.

We are accepting donations from the public. Please drop off these needed supplies at our Helena office, 840 Helena Ave. If you’re not in the area, please consider donating to the Wildland Firefighter Foundation.”

