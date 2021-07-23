5 Best Tips for Finding the Perfect Engagement Ring According to Rachel and Victoria
Rachel and Victoria Wieck discuss how to choose the right engagement ringSAN DIEGO, CA, USA, July 23, 2021 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Engagement ring shopping can be overwhelming. There are so many options from diamond shape to metal to settings. Therefore, according to Rachel and Victoria, here are 5 best tips to find that perfect engagement ring that not only fits your personal style and lifestyle but also stays on budget.
Budget:
When searching for the perfect engagement ring, budget is always the best place to start. This helps you hone in options that you feel comfortable with financially, as well as not getting pressured into spending too much. Starting with a budget before taking any other steps will put you on the right track in terms of design, gemstone type, carat size etc. (and no matter what your budget is, there are tons of options to choose from!).
Diamond or Gemstone Selection:
The next step in the process is, based on budget and style preference, deciding if you would like to use a diamond or a gemstone as your center stone. Diamonds are the more traditional and more popular choice of center stone, but gemstones definitely have a place throughout history as a unique and often regal choice. It's a misconception that diamonds are more expensive than gemstones... while this is true in some cases, there are several gemstones that are significantly more expensive than any diamond. So depending on what you prioritize, there's definitely something special about each option.
"After dedicating the last 30 years of my life to the jewelry industry, I've seen just about every type, size, and cut of diamond or gemstone. There is so much to learn about this subject and it is impossible for anyone to educate themselves fully during the shopping process. That's why having an expert to lean on that you can trust for guidance is a key part of the engagement ring shopping experience," said Victoria Wieck, TV Personality and Designer of Victoria Wieck Collections on ShopHQ.
Center Stone Shape:
Once you select a type of center stone, the next decision to be made is the shape. This is a more stylistic choice, and can have a big overall effect on the vibe of the ring. The most popular shapes are round, oval, cushion, princess, pear, emerald, and radiant. If you really want to do something unique, you could choose a heart shape, asscher, or marquise.
Her Personal Style, Reflected:
This is where getting the ring custom-designed can be a big benefit. Obviously, this is one of the most important purchases a young couple will make, so we always recommend incorporating elements of her own personal style into the design. For example, is she blonde? She may look GREAT in yellow gold. Or is she a little "trendier"... maybe rose gold is a good choice. Does she like nature? Perhaps adding some wispy vines to the band could be a good way of incorporating that. Or is she a little flashier? Let's surround that center stone with a halo and do a three-row micropave on the band. Having that little extra care and thought put into these special little touches can be really beneficial when making this once in a lifetime purchase.
"Selecting an engagement ring is THE most significant purchase a young couple will make, so it's not worth leaving anything to chance. Working with a designer to customize the ring is an excellent option to make this monumental purchase a truly personal one," said Rachel Wieck-Berry, Co-Founder of Rachel & Victoria.
Take Your Time:
Arguably the most important tip... take your time! As previously stated, this is one of the most important purchases a young couple will make... it's definitely not a good idea to rush it. Take some time to study what other type of jewelry she wears and what types of designs she gravitates towards. Learn her ring size either through her friends or maybe by swiping one of her other rings to get measured. Take some time to save! Planning ahead and taking this slow will ultimately result in the best engagement ring.
