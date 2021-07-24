World Dream Cruise with Luxury Tours Singapore
World Dream Cruise with Luxury Tours SingaporeSINGAPORE, SINGAPORE, SINGAPORE, July 24, 2021 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Today, as a Singaporean, you can cruise at world-class quality. Experience award-winning premium cruise ships sailing the deep blue sea. The World Dream Cruise, with its luxurious stops, delicious food, and fantastic entertainment, takes you to the famous landmarks and resorts in Asia offering you an unforgettable holiday.
World Dream ranked 9th in the world-renowned Berlitz Cruising and Cruise Ships 2020 Guide category, and became the first cruiseliner to call Singapore home to make her homeport debut. Genting Cruise Lines is also the first cruise brand in the world to resume operations this year in Asia, with voyages in Taiwan in July.
Offering Cruise to NoWhere with no itinerary, arrange your daily schedule for the whole cruise. List all the places you want to visit, foods you want to try, outdoor activities you want to take, etc. As an example, try to check different travel websites like www.bookluxurytours.com to know the variety in travel offers for your family.
Expect a world-class experience that features attractions, multi-cuisine celebrity restaurants, specially curated Christmas programs and theme park attractions such as massive water slides, rock climbing, and VR arcades, the resort has everything you need for your holiday getaway.
The World Dream Cruise vacation packages are an excellent selection of wines, a discount on internet access and an offer in specialty restaurants. You can avail any packages you want. I must say that vacation on a cruise ship is the most rewarding break ever for you. Crew members will surely pamper you like a queen and a king for your whole trip. So if you are interested to take your very first cruise ship vacation, better inquire now.
Singaporeans will be the first worldwide to experience all this on Genting Cruise Lines's 18-deck World Dream cruiser. The two and three-night Super Seacation starts at a special price from $309* per person (valid till December 2021).
1.)The Palace
Indulge with our private ship within-ship concept featuring lavish suites.
24 Hour Butlier Concierge and exclusive priveleges and facilities
2.) Crystal Life
Experience total relaxation and rejuvenation with the largest Asian reflexology spa at sea. Western spa and massage treatments, vitality pool and fitness centre.
3.) Entertainment
Be captivated by world class live productions and the latest 3D movies.
4.) Dining
Savour over 35 F&B concepts, serving from International to Asian Cuisines.
5.) ESC Experience Lab
Ride the rollercoaster of your lifetime, soar over the mountains or puzzle your way through a mind-bending maze. All while never leaving the ship.
6.) Water Slidepark
Endless fun awaits at our 6 slides, ranging from gentle ones for the whole family including one for the kids, to wilder ones for thrill seekers.
7.) Ropes Course
Test your coordination and balance at the outdoor ropes course or feel the rush of gliding above the ocean on a 35 metre zipline.
8.) Rock Climbing
Take on the challenge of scaling our mountainaous rock climbing wall.
9.) Little Dreamers Club
Kids Club with supervised activities.
10.) Dream Night
Feel the electricity in the air at our laser show at sea.
Reserve Balcony Staterooms on World Dream from $309/person.
