Kids, Cops and Classrooms collects supplies for Rhode Island children

Federal, State, and local law enforcement agencies across Rhode Island are joining forces to collect donations of new backpacks and school supplies for school children through the Kids, Cops, and Classrooms program.

Kids, Cops and Classrooms is a joint effort between the Rhode Island State Police, the Rhode Island Police Chiefs' Association, the Rhode Island Department of Attorney General and the U.S. Attorney's Office in Rhode Island will accept donations at state police barracks, local police departments and other offices across the state. The State Police Community, Diversity, and Equity Unit will distribute donated supplies to community partners throughout the state.

"Our students deserve to be placed in the best possible position to learn and develop as they return to classrooms this fall," said Attorney General Peter F. Neronha. "As students return to school following an academic year like no other, our state's law enforcement community is stepping up to support our young learners with the supplies necessary for success. With the public's help, we can ensure that this year's Kids, Cops and Classrooms benefits our students who need it most."

"The Kids, Cops and Classrooms program is an outstanding collaboration by Rhode Island's law enforcement community," said Acting United States Attorney Richard Myrus. "The U.S. Attorney's Office is honored to participate in this effort to help kids succeed in school by providing them with the supplies that they need."

"With communities facing increasingly tighter budgets, families are being asked to provide more school supplies for their children and their classrooms than ever before, which poses a tremendous financial burden on families struggling just to make ends meet," said Rhode Island State Police Colonel James M. Manni. "We hope the backpacks and supplies we collect through this program will help ease some of this burden for many of these families, while providing children with the school supplies, they need to succeed."

"With the financial difficulties many families are facing, especially this year, the Rhode Island Police Chiefs' Association is happy to partner with the other law enforcement agencies in our state to help get school supplies in the hands of our children in need." Said Chief Richard Ramsay, President of the Rhode Island Police Chiefs Association.

The goal of Kids, Cops, and Classrooms is to help ease the financial burden many families face when it comes to providing their children with needed school supplies. You can find a list of supplies needed at www.risp.ri.gov/community/kcclist.php.

Donations can be brought to any State Police barracks or local police department now through August 20, 2021. Donated items will be distributed to the following agencies: Crossroads Rhode Island; Family Service of Rhode Island; Wiggin Village; Children's Friend; the Hispanic Ministerial Association of Rhode Island; Multi-Service Center for All; African Alliance; Mount Hope Neighborhood Association; Chad Brown Alumni Association; and the Center for Southeast Asians.

Contact: Captain Kenneth D. Jones, (401) 764-5610