Big Bend blue crab trap closure to end early

The Big Bend recreational and commercial blue crab trap closure previously scheduled for July 20-29 will end early because efforts to remove lost and abandoned traps in this region will have been completed. Starting July 25, blue crab traps may be placed back in state waters from Hernando through Wakulla counties, including all waters of the Ochlockonee River and Bay.

More information regarding the FWC’s trap-retrieval program, blue crab trap closure dates, regulations and cleanup events is available online at MyFWC.com/Marine (click on “Traps and Debris”). For additional information, contact the FWC’s trap retrieval coordinator, Pamela Gruver, at 850-487-0554.