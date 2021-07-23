Wyoming Veterans Memorial Museum expanding public hours

Jul 23, 2021

The Wyoming Veterans Memorial Museum will expand its public hours in August 2021. Beginning August 3, the Museum’s schedule will be Tuesday-Saturday from 9:00 a.m. until 4:00 p.m. The museum staff is also scheduling group tours. For tour information and scheduling, please call the museum office at (307) 472-1857.

The Wyoming Veterans Memorial Museum is dedicated to preserving and sharing the memory and legacy of Wyoming’s veterans and the history of the Casper Army Air Base. Please call (307) 472-1857 or visit the VM’s Facebook page at https://www.facebook.com/WyoVetsMuseum for more information.