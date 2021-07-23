Digital premium offerings focusing on all automotive aspects
Current Press releases
Porsche Data Cup winners present innovation projects
Stuttgart
The winners of the first
The participating teams developed new data-based business models in the categories e-mobility, smart home, insurance and fintech since mid May.
AutoLogg: logbook digitalisation Keeping an analogue logbook is tedious and prone to errors. Existing digital solutions use GPS data from smartphones or require additional hardware. AutoLogg offers the automatic and networked alternative concept: via a programming interface, the software communicates directly with the vehicle and tracks journeys in real time. Journeys can be declared as business or private trips and transferred to a tax-compliant logbook via an app. Drivers save themselves manual work and benefit from the accurate recording.
SwissRe: evaluating claims in record time Reinsurer SwissRe developed a modern solution for processing claims. Using artificial intelligence, the damage assessment time can be reduced from several days to just a few minutes. The sensors installed in the vehicle can detect which parts are damaged already shortly after an accident and transmit this data directly to SwissRe’s systems. Via an app, the policyholder can upload photographs of the damage which can then be analysed by artificial intelligence within a few minutes. It detects whether the affected parts can be repaired or if they have to be replaced and, at the same time, determines the costs. Thanks to the vehicle’s connectivity, the previously paper-based and complicated process becomes simple and easy for the insurer and the customer.
HDI: tailored insurance solutions Networking is also at the heart of this project by insurer HDI. Via an app, vehicle data such as kilometers driven can be directly shared with HDI. Users can transparently determine at any time which data they want to share via a dashboard. The goal is to reward the policyholder for using vehicle safety systems such as Lane Keeping Assist. For the customer, the result is a transparent and tailored tariff adapted to their own mobility needs.
"All submissions distinguished themselves with the high quality and intelligent use of data,"
Winners receive access to
About Startup Autobahn
The innovation platform Startup Autobahn acts as an interface between industry-leading companies and technology start-ups in Stuttgart. The programme enables corporate partners and start-ups to jointly develop prototypes to evaluate possible further collaborations between the two parties, test the technology and initiate production-ready implementation. The projects are set up to run for a period of six months.
