MAVERICKS AWARDS ANNOUNCES TWO UPDATES TO FORMAT FOR UPCOMING SEASON
Our values of respect, inclusion, equality, safety and environmental stewardship guide our decisions and how we operate The Mavericks Awards.”HALF MOON BAY, CALIFORNIA, USA, July 26, 2021 /EINPresswire.com/ -- The Mavericks Awards, a video performance contest highlighting the best surf videos at Mavericks each season, announced today two format changes to double down on its mission to celebrate Mavericks and the brave men and women who dare surf it.
— Jeff Clark
The inaugural Mavericks Awards was held on May 13th, 2021 and awarded $25,000 in prize money split equally between 5 categories. Peter Mel of Santa Cruz swept the equal opportunity categories of Biggest Wave, Best Barrel, and Ride of the Year and won Male Performer of the Year, while France’s Justine Dupont won Female Performer of the Year.
In past years, it was common to see only a few women surf Mavericks each season. However, this past winter brought multiple swells and at least 8 women were in the lineup at Mavericks showcasing their surfing skills. To support this momentum for female surfing at Mavericks, The Mavericks Awards has expanded from 5 categories to 6 for the upcoming winter season. The new categories (for both Male and Female) are Biggest Wave; Ride of The Year; and Performer of The Year. All 6 categories will receive equal prize money, and the athlete must make the wave to enter.
“When Chris and I started The Mavericks Awards, we spent significant time discussing our mission and values so we could create a sustainable platform that would enable us to celebrate Mavericks and our amazing community for years to come,” said Mavericks Awards co-founder Jeff Clark. “Our values of respect, inclusion, equality, safety and environmental stewardship guide our decisions and how we operate The Mavericks Awards. I was really stoked to see more women in the lineup this year and to have Maya Gabeira, one of the world’s best big wave surfers, on our judging panel this past season.”
In addition to expanding the categories this season, The Mavericks Awards will also update the prize money split between the athletes and photographers with 60% to the athlete and 40% to the photographer for each category. Last season, 80% of the prize money was awarded to the athletes and 20% was awarded to the photographer.
“The photographers and videographers that support the Mavericks surf community are incredible,” said Chris Cuvelier, Mavericks Awards co-founder. “This past year, we had 13 different photographers submit video content, and we believe the updated prize money split will help us curate even more content in the future which will continue to support the athletes by highlighting their amazing waves.”
The Mavericks Awards would also like to thank our generous sponsors including Cowboy Fishing, Manera, Pacific Catch, Oceanblue Real Estate, ProVault CBD, WND&WVS, Kenshoo, Mavericks Surf Company, Old Princeton Landing and the Cleave Family.
