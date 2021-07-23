Forest Consolidated Now Offering Comprehensive Brand Development Services for Agriculture Businesses
“Agriculture business incubator” service develops “fresh, specialty agriculture businesses” primed for profitWILMINGTON, DEL., USA, July 23, 2021 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Forest Consolidated, the design incubator that focuses on business development, architecture and design for agriculture businesses, today announced that it is now offering comprehensive brand development services. The firm is able to help farm businesses with branding and identity, marketing, design and, social media.
Brand development is the latest addition to Forest Consolidated’s portfolio of services. The firm has three decades of construction experience. It also offers its agriculture clients professional expertise in distribution, financials and accounting, vendor connections, service checks, and minimal viable product testing (MVP). Clients work with the firm’s trusted Chartered Accountant through bank reconciliation, QuickBooks workflows, and review of profit and loss (P&L) statements. Forest Consolidated also offers tower garden growing services.
“We create booming agriculture companies,” said company CEO Bruce Robinson. “Our goal is to ‘compose’ fresh, specialty agriculture businesses geared around innovating farms. We’re setting a high bar and we take pride in providing each customer the best cultivation construction services and ongoing marketing input. Our goal is to provide each of our customers with a simple and reliable long-term business plan that can work efficiently for the long term.”
Robinson added, “It all begins with an idea. Maybe you want to launch a business or turn a hobby into something more? Or maybe you have a creative project to share with the world. Whatever it is, the way you tell your story online can make all the difference and that’s what we do for our clients. We are here to help.” To realize client branding strategies, Forest Consolidated can design and execute campaigns on Facebook, Twitter, and Instagram.
For more information and to schedule a consultation, visit forestcon.org.
###
Media Relations
PR Services
email us here