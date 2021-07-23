Set Up FREE Account Submit Release
News Search

There were 355 press releases posted in the last 24 hours and 207,528 in the last 365 days.

Forest Consolidated Now Offering Comprehensive Brand Development Services for Agriculture Businesses

https://forestcon.org/

https://forestcon.org/

“Agriculture business incubator” service develops “fresh, specialty agriculture businesses” primed for profit

WILMINGTON, DEL., USA, July 23, 2021 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Forest Consolidated, the design incubator that focuses on business development, architecture and design for agriculture businesses, today announced that it is now offering comprehensive brand development services. The firm is able to help farm businesses with branding and identity, marketing, design and, social media.

Brand development is the latest addition to Forest Consolidated’s portfolio of services. The firm has three decades of construction experience. It also offers its agriculture clients professional expertise in distribution, financials and accounting, vendor connections, service checks, and minimal viable product testing (MVP). Clients work with the firm’s trusted Chartered Accountant through bank reconciliation, QuickBooks workflows, and review of profit and loss (P&L) statements. Forest Consolidated also offers tower garden growing services.

“We create booming agriculture companies,” said company CEO Bruce Robinson. “Our goal is to ‘compose’ fresh, specialty agriculture businesses geared around innovating farms. We’re setting a high bar and we take pride in providing each customer the best cultivation construction services and ongoing marketing input. Our goal is to provide each of our customers with a simple and reliable long-term business plan that can work efficiently for the long term.”

Robinson added, “It all begins with an idea. Maybe you want to launch a business or turn a hobby into something more? Or maybe you have a creative project to share with the world. Whatever it is, the way you tell your story online can make all the difference and that’s what we do for our clients. We are here to help.” To realize client branding strategies, Forest Consolidated can design and execute campaigns on Facebook, Twitter, and Instagram.

For more information and to schedule a consultation, visit forestcon.org.

###

Media Relations
PR Services
email us here

You just read:

Forest Consolidated Now Offering Comprehensive Brand Development Services for Agriculture Businesses

Distribution channels: Agriculture, Farming & Forestry Industry


EIN Presswire's priority is source transparency. We do not allow opaque clients, and our editors try to be careful about weeding out false and misleading content. As a user, if you see something we have missed, please do bring it to our attention. Your help is welcome. EIN Presswire, Everyone's Internet News Presswire™, tries to define some of the boundaries that are reasonable in today's world. Please see our Editorial Guidelines for more information.

MEET OUR APP
FOR iOS + ANDROID

Don’t miss any breaking news!

Get the EIN Presswire App

Power your mobile with the latest breaking news by country, US state or industry.