Troy Kickboxing Outfit Officially Celebrates Grand Re-Opening
Women-owned business thriving after COVID knockdown
We pride ourselves on being the ‘Cheers' of the local fitness community, providing bag therapy that benefits the mind, body and soul while developing camaraderie and a team atmosphere.”TROY, MICHIGAN, USA, July 23, 2021 /EINPresswire.com/ -- When the state-mandated COVID -19 lockdown forced Troy Kickboxing Outfit (TKO), a fitness studio based in Troy, Mich., to temporarily close its doors, co-founders Leasa Williams and Danielle Favret had to search outside the box to keep their business afloat.
Williams and Favret credit Wasim Somo and his Ann Arbor-based Doozy Digital Solutions with bringing them back from an otherwise-certain knockout blow. So much so that the studio will celebrate its grand re-opening on Sunday, August 1, 3 p.m., at 26 West Square Lake Rd. In addition to a ribbon-cutting ceremony, there will be kickboxing demonstrations, food, music, prizes and more.
"We suffered a significant setback and decline in membership sales in 2020," Favret said. "We were on the verge of closing permanently because our business model relied completely on walk-in customers."
As a women-owned business, TKO distinguishes itself in the workout marketplace by being more than a fitness class.
"We pride ourselves on being the ‘Cheers' of the local fitness community, providing bag therapy that benefits the mind, body and soul while developing camaraderie and a team atmosphere," Williams said. "That is our brand."
But the immediacy of the lockdown served as a wake-up call. If TKO was going to survive, it needed to adapt and expand its membership base-and quickly.
"We were not prepared to serve our customers exclusively online," Williams said. "Doozy Digital immediately redesigned our website to be appealing and capable of handling virtual transactions. That was a game changer for our business."
"We are so fortunate to have partnered with Doozy," Favret said. "We've learned so much about smart marketing in such a short time."
Somo said Doozy Digital Solutions, launched in December 2020, is dedicated to helping small and medium businesses get back on track following the lockdown.
"So many small businesses were blindsided by the pandemic and had almost no time to pivot so they could keep generating income," he said. "I think it's crucial right now that local businesses collaborate with and support one another, and I want to be a part of an effort that helps these businesses emerge stronger than ever from this challenging time."
Identifying and nurturing TKO's brand image was Somo's goal when redesigning the studio's digital presence. At the same time, he understood that TKO could not afford a traditional, expensive marketing campaign. Drawing on his background as a Google marketing executive, Somo was able to deliver affordable results while allowing TKO to concentrate on their customer base.
"Doozy Digital Solutions is a small group of digital marketing gurus operating with little-to-no overhead," Somo said. “All of our consulting, strategy development and marketing costs are associated solely with our time. We are hyper-focused on maximizing the return on our client's advertising dollars."
Doozy's efforts are paying off.
"TKO is one of dozens of brands we've helped reach a place of sustainability, and we are thrilled to witness their recovery, fueled by the passion and loyalty of their member base," Somo said.
About Troy Kickboxing Outfit
Troy Kickboxing Outfit (TKO) offers bag therapy for the body, mind and soul. TKO workouts offer the perfect blend of intensity and camaraderie for people of all shapes, sizes and fitness levels who seek to "knock-out" their health and performance goals. For more information, visit troykickboxingoutfit.com.
About Doozy Digital Solutions
Doozy Digital Solutions develops and manages websites and apps of small-to-medium sized businesses, startups, entrepreneurs and non-profits utilizing the best-in-class technology created by a team of passionate designers and developers. Doozy builds brands with outside-the-box thinking and razor-sharp solutions to move customers, deepen bonds and inspire action. For more information, visit doozydigitalsolutions.com.
