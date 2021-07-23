Popopieshop Launched Huge Collection Of Matching Family Outfits For Insta-Addicted Families

Popopieshop recently launched a huge variety of matching outfits for Insta-addicted families.

HONG KONG, CHINA, July 23, 2021 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Popopieshop, a reputable retail store online, recently launched a wide variety of matchy-matchy dresses that are designed keeping in mind all members of a family. As grown-ups not wanting to give up their youth and kids are growing up pretty fast, the owners decided to enable dotting parents and their kids to wear matching family outfits. They told at a recent press conference that these dresses are ideal for capturing the perfect photo moments – something that the parents and kids can upload to their Instagram accounts to become Insta-famous.

"It's not just about creating the perfect photo moments, but matching outfits actually help families to bond away from their mobile screens. Parent-kid twinning has been a trend through the decades, and sibling twinning is also quite popular. Kids dressing up just like their grown-up counterparts, and in a quirky and stylish way is a fun thing to watch. Gender is completely irrelevant here. Mothers can wear sweatshirts and fathers can slip in twinning tees just to twin perfectly with their kids. This kind of moments, if captured and uploaded on social media sites, demand a big shout-out", said a top executive of the company.

"We aimed to design gender-neutral clothes that kids would love as much as their adult counterparts. Many of the matching family outfits are made of washed-out fabrics and come with cool prints. There are designer clothes for kids that are comprehensive in nature and look quite like the mini versions of the dresses designed for their parents. Kids can look trendy and classy on their own, and can wear the perfect matching statement dress just like their parents. This is something that families love as these dresses are fun, trendy, and cost-effective for the entire family", added the executive.

The CEO and managing director of the company, who was also present at a recent press conference, said, "We are trying to bring more variety into the mix. We know there are many parents who want to dress like their kids, and vice versa. For these fashionable families, we are going to roll out many more cute baby clothes and matching family outfits."

