ByteScout Released PDF.co and Salesforce Integration for Data Extraction
Advancing ByteScout integration solutions by PDF.co appeals to programmers to support PDF extraction activities and integrate with leading platforms.WILMINGTON, DE, UNITED STATES, July 23, 2021 /EINPresswire.com/ -- ByteScout, the provider of solutions, utilities, and APIs for automated data extraction, has recently announced the immediate release of PDF.co and Salesforce integration. Now, PDF.co users can enjoy the new integration that is absolutely easy to use and comprises progressive data extraction functionalities
PDF.co is an API platform for PDF data extraction and transformation as well as working with barcodes. Salesforce is a leading platform that provides customer relationship management services.
This partner offering expands the current ByteScout portfolio of cloud and on-premise tools include PDF.co cloud API platform, on-premises API Server, and low-level software development kit (SDK) for expedient setup and automation in data entry, data extraction, processing, and transformation.
SECURE, POWERFUL, AND FULLY AUTOMATED PDF MANIPULATION TOOL THAT CAN BE USED AS AN API PLATFORM OR AS INTEGRATION.
The new PDF.co and Salesforce integration allows generating PDF reports based on Salesforce data by adding text and images to PDF files, converting DOC, HTML to PDF (as well as other formats), adding and removing passwords in PDF, parsing documents, and invoices, filling PDF forms and more.
The PDF.co and Salesforce Integration is now available at the Zapier Marketplace. The new PDF.co and Salesforce integration allows generating PDF reports based on Salesforce data by adding text and images to PDF files, converting DOC, HTML to PDF (as well as other formats), adding and removing passwords in PDF, parsing documents, and invoices, filling PDF forms and more.
It allows performing a number of other PDF activities powered by the PDF.co API platform.
As ByteScout continues to expand its technology portfolio, integration with other leaders in the RPA and business automation space is inevitable. PDF.co can be used as a standalone API platform or via plugins and integrations for Zapier, Integromat, UiPath, Blue Prism, Automation Anywhere, and via 300+ other platforms.
ABOUT BYTESCOUT
ByteScout provides data extraction solutions for companies of every size from small businesses to Fortune 500 companies in the Insurance, Risk Management, and Banking industries since 2006. Offerings include on-demand API, on-premise Enterprise API Server, and low-level on-premise Software Development Kits (SDK). Enterprise customers are also provided with on-premise solutions ensuring secure and privacy-friendly data processing.
Media Relations
ByteScout, Inc.
press@bytescout.com
Visit us on social media:
Facebook
Twitter
LinkedIn