Set Up FREE Account Submit Release
News Search

There were 196 press releases posted in the last 24 hours and 207,224 in the last 365 days.

Fentanyl Investigation Results in Arrest

JACKSON, MS – An arrest has been made following an investigation related to the sale of fentanyl. During the investigation, Agents with the Mississippi Bureau of Narcotics and the Southaven Narcotics Unit purchased approximately 32 grams of Synthetic Fentanyl from James Thompson.

On June 15, 2021, Agents with the Mississippi Bureau of Narcotics, with assistance from the Desoto County Sheriff’s Department, arrested Thompson at his residence, located at 5647 Michaelson Drive in Olive Branch, Mississippi. Thompson was charged with three counts of Sale of Fentanyl.

Thompson was transported to the Desoto County Detention Center, where he received a $150,000 bond.

“The Mississippi Bureau of Narcotics will continue to work with local law enforcement agencies to prevent the sale of fentanyl and other illegal drugs in our state,” said Mississippi Bureau of Narcotics Director Colonel Steven Maxwell.

You just read:

Fentanyl Investigation Results in Arrest

Distribution channels:


EIN Presswire's priority is source transparency. We do not allow opaque clients, and our editors try to be careful about weeding out false and misleading content. As a user, if you see something we have missed, please do bring it to our attention. Your help is welcome. EIN Presswire, Everyone's Internet News Presswire™, tries to define some of the boundaries that are reasonable in today's world. Please see our Editorial Guidelines for more information.

MEET OUR APP
FOR iOS + ANDROID

Don’t miss any breaking news!

Get the EIN Presswire App

Power your mobile with the latest breaking news by country, US state or industry.