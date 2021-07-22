Set Up FREE Account Submit Release
Search Warrant Results in Arrest and Seizures

JACKSON, MS – On June 23, 2021, Agents with the Mississippi Bureau of Narcotics, with assistance from the Mississippi Department of Corrections, the Tylertown Police Department, and the Walthall County Sheriff’s Office, executed a search warrant at the residence of Taroski Lewis, located at 1531 Maple Street in Tylertown, Mississippi.

Following the execution of the search warrant, Agents seized approximately 1,884 dosage units of Oxycodone, 75 grams of Cocaine, 260 grams of Marijuana, 7 dosage units of Hydrocodone, digital scales, multiple plastic bags, and a stolen firearm. As a result, Lewis, 31, was charged with Trafficking of Oxycodone, Trafficking of Cocaine, Felon in Possession of a Firearm, Possession with Intent to Distribute Marijuana, and Possession with Intent to Distribute Hydrocodone.

Lewis is currently being held at the Walthall County Jail with a $1,000,000 bond. Lewis also has a hold placed by the Mississippi Department of Corrections.

