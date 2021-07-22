Set Up FREE Account Submit Release
News Search

There were 197 press releases posted in the last 24 hours and 207,225 in the last 365 days.

Probation Violation Warrant Results in Arrest and Seizures

JACKSON, MS – On June 22, 2021, Agents with the Mississippi Bureau of Narcotics, with assistance from the Drug Enforcement Administration’s HIDTA Task Force, the Mississippi Department of Corrections, the Forrest-Perry Metro Narcotics Task Force, and the Hattiesburg Police Department, arrested Jermaine Antoine Garner, 36, for a probation violation warrant.

During the investigation and arrest, Agents seized approximately two pounds of methamphetamine, one-half pound of marijuana, and three grams of crack cocaine. Scales, baggies, and other items associated with narcotics trafficking were also recovered. As a result, Garner was charged with Possession of Methamphetamine with Intent to Distribute, Possession of Marijuana with Intent to Distribute, Possession of Cocaine with Intent to Distribute, and Aggravated Trafficking of Methamphetamine.

Following his arrest, Garner was transported to the Forrest County Jail.

You just read:

Probation Violation Warrant Results in Arrest and Seizures

Distribution channels:


EIN Presswire's priority is source transparency. We do not allow opaque clients, and our editors try to be careful about weeding out false and misleading content. As a user, if you see something we have missed, please do bring it to our attention. Your help is welcome. EIN Presswire, Everyone's Internet News Presswire™, tries to define some of the boundaries that are reasonable in today's world. Please see our Editorial Guidelines for more information.

MEET OUR APP
FOR iOS + ANDROID

Don’t miss any breaking news!

Get the EIN Presswire App

Power your mobile with the latest breaking news by country, US state or industry.