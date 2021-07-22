Commission Sends Three Names To Governor For Vacancy In The 25th Judicial District

The Trial Court Vacancy Commission met today, Thursday, July 22, to consider five candidates for the 25th judicial district circuit court vacancy. The 25th judicial district includes Fayette, Hardeman, Lauderdale, McNairy, and Tipton counties. This vacancy was created by the retirement of the Honorable Joe H. Walker III, effective July 2, 2021.

After holding a public hearing and conducting public interviews, the Commission selected the following individuals to forward to Governor Bill Lee for his consideration:

James Walter Freeland, Jr.

Rachel J. Jackson

Anthony Blake Neill