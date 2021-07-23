One House Worship Delivers New Uplifting and Upbeat Single, Victory
Victory Available Now on All PlatformsLOS ANGELES, CA, UNITED STATES, July 23, 2021 /EINPresswire.com/ -- One House Worship announces their latest upbeat single, “Victory”, that is guaranteed to have you dancing. Presented with groovy arrangements and electric vocals, the single invites fans to shake off defeat and dance into freedom and joy. With their debut EP release garnering over a million views on YouTube, “Victory" is sure to become a new favorite of One House Worship listeners.
“Victory” celebrates the joy of overcoming with energetic melodies and captivating lyrics. The standout track is produced by global leader, entrepreneur, best-selling author, and global pastor of One Church Touré Roberts alongside award-winning producer Brunes Charles.
To put their stamp on the new decade, they created three long-form tracks that comprise their debut EP, “He Always Provides.” Inspired by producing music with a higher purpose, One House Worship created a unique sound combining contemporary Christian music and Gospel genres. Their creative approach has pioneered songs that break barriers and bridge generational gaps in unpredictable ways.
Follow One House Worship on all social platforms, and stay up to date on their latest projects and EP "He Always Provides."
About One House Worship
One House Worship is an eclectic camp of writers, producers, and cutting-edge creatives who formulate fresh musical and lyrical masterpieces that cut straight to the heart of every listener. Their unique sound instantly becomes unforgettable anthems of hope, identity, and victory.
