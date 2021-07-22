Robbinsdale man charged with multiple tax crimes

ST. PAUL, Minn. – The Minnesota Department of Revenue announced that the Anoka County Attorney’s Office recently charged Creed Alan Smith, of Robbinsdale, with 18 tax-related felonies. He is charged with:

Five felony counts of failing to file sales and use tax returns

Five felony counts of failing to pay sales and use tax

Four felony counts of failing to file individual income tax returns

Four felony counts of failing to pay income tax

According to the complaint, Mr. Smith failed to file sales and use tax returns and pay sales tax for his business, Creed Tree Care, LLC in Columbia Heights, for multiple quarters between March 2016 and September 2020. The complaint states that Mr. Smith also failed to file individual income tax returns and failed to pay income tax on his earned income for tax years 2016 through 2019. According to the complaint, Mr. Smith owes more than $44,300 in unpaid tax, penalties, and interest.

Each tax-related felony charge carries a maximum penalty of five years in prison, a $10,000 fine, or both. Defendants are presumed innocent unless and until proven guilty.

Although most taxpayers comply with tax laws voluntarily, the department takes enforcement action against noncompliant taxpayers to ensure that tax laws are administered fairly.

Many of the department’s criminal case referrals come from public tips. There is a 24-hour tip line for anyone who suspects that a person or business is violating Minnesota tax laws. Local callers may dial 651-297-5195 or call toll-free by dialing 1-800-657-3500. Tips can also be submitted to the department by email at tax.fraud@state.mn.us. Tipsters may choose to remain anonymous.

