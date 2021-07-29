We Insure Inc.'s Rapid National Expansion Continues With New Agency in Winter Park, Florida
We Insure, with its superior service team, top-of-the-line back-end and IT support and access to dozens of carriers, will allow my agency to exceed clients’ expectations.”JACKSONVILLE, FL, UNITED STATES, July 29, 2021 /EINPresswire.com/ -- We Insure, Inc., an independent insurance franchise company, announced today the opening of We Insure Winter Park.
— Brian Dearing, Agency Owner
With prior experience as a personal banker in the finance industry and as a producer for another local We Insure agency, owner Brian Dearing is keenly attuned to providing the best in customer service with his latest move to an Agency Owner.
“Our goal is to provide clients the highest quality service while building a long-term relationship to help protect what they value most,” says Dearing, a longtime Central Florida resident. “We Insure, with its superior service team, top-of-the-line back-end and IT support and access to dozens of carriers, will allow my agency to exceed clients’ expectations.”
We Insure Chief Development Officer Chris Pflueger adds: “We Insure attracts franchise owners from a variety of backgrounds and industries. Our turnkey business model allows owners to hit the ground running, no matter their level of experience.”
We Insure is experiencing high demand from entrepreneurs for its innovative franchise insurance offering. The Florida-based company was created by a former captive agent with a mission to tackle the insurance industry’s biggest challenges. Philip Visali, CEO of We Insure, accomplished this by bringing together the best in choice from independent agencies along with the superior back-end support of captive models. Ten years later, We Insure has partnerships with the top carriers, and agents have access to more than 150 total markets, to provide customers with the ultimate experience of choice and lower rates. The company has deeply invested in state-of-the-art support systems and IT infrastructure to provide agents with seamless servicing so they can focus on developing customer relationships.
We Insure was recently identified by independent research firm Franchise Business Review (FBR) as one of the Top 100 Low-cost Franchises in 2020 and as one of the Top 200 Best Franchises to Buy in 2021. FBR’s recognition was based on franchisee satisfaction rankings.
About We Insure, Inc.
We Insure, Inc. is a national insurance company that’s disrupting the industry with an innovative business model focused on customer experience and exceptional agent support. The franchise offers unprecedented access to carriers and complete operational, IT, service and marketing support to its agency owners. We Insure is expanding rapidly across the U.S. with more than 185 retail locations. For more information about franchise opportunities, visit weinsurefranchise.com. For general information, visit weinsuregroup.com.
